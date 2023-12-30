The January transfer window can't come soon enough for Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, who won all three of the Premier League's opening Manager of the Month awards but has since seen his squad decimated by injuries.

The Australian's sensational start to life on English soil has been marred by such injuries, with an unlikely budding title challenge ruined by a tough spell through November and into December.

While Spurs steadied the ship with a three-match win streak, the recent 4-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion spun the narrative of a team begging for some respite, overpowered on the south coast.

There is a feeling that the winter market will define Tottenham's season, and with Postecoglou already acknowledging that signings are needed, plans are now being drawn up for an official move.

Spurs transfer news - Radu Dragusin

According to the Telegraph, Postecoglou has handed chairman Daniel Levy a shopping list naming desired targets across various areas of the pitch, with the defence likely to be the first port of call.

The report specifically notes Tottenham's pursuit of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, not dissuaded by the 21-year-old's decision to sign a new contract with the Serie A side and preparing to 'step up' their interest.

Italian teams AC Milan, Atalanta and Roma are all interested too, with previous news hinting that an agreement could be reached for around £26m.

Radu Dragusin's style of play

Formerly of Juventus, Dragusin signed for Genoa on an initial loan deal with an option to buy in 2022 but has now established himself as one of the club's most coveted prospects.

Only making four senior appearances for the Old Lady, Dragusin has since played 66 times for Genoa and has contributed offensively with six goals.

With two of such strikes coming across 18 outings in the Serie A this term, as per Sofascore, the Il Grifone star has proved his worth with some sublime and rounded performances, completing 82% of his passes, averaging 3.2 ball recoveries and 4.6 clearances per game and winning 67% of his contested duels.

Imposing at 6 foot 3, the young titan is combative and commanding, merging his physical attributes with a natural desire to carry the ball forward, something that the Lilywhites management clearly desire.

Those around him have been left wowed by his remarkable displays at the maiden stage of his career, with his former manager Andrea Pirlo saying: "He’s physically very strong. He’s very young and must develop on a technical level, but he will have time to do it, training every day with great champions."

As per FBref, summer signing Micky van de Ven ranks among the top 8% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90, with such a progressive profile undoubtedly prompting Postecoglou to make his move.

Described as "complete & dominant" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Dragusin could bring a range of skills perfect for Postecoglou's free-flowing Tottenham system, proving to be a massive upgrade on the current options at the Premier League club's disposal.

Who Radu Dragusin could replace at Spurs

Dragusin's strength and style are attractive components and it is little surprise that Spurs feel he could be an excellent option to strengthen the backline, likely content serving as understudy to star defensive axis Van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

The £15k-per-week Romanian, rather crucially, is also a natural centre-half, with Postecoglou opting to field a backline consisting of full-backs on several occasions this term when the aforementioned duo have been absent, with victory yet to materialise during such encounters.

Given that Eric Dier is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is very much not entrusted with a prominent role in the squad, having started just one game all season, it's highly unlikely that his deal will be renewed.

In fact, various reports have hinted that the England international could be set to leave in January, with his possible departure hence facilitating Dragusin's exciting arrival from Italy.

A 'complete' central defender with a wealth of qualities, the rising star could even emulate Romero in the Tottenham rearguard, with his aggression even ensuring that the Argentinian's current injury woes are forgotten over the forthcoming month.

How Radu Dragusin compares to Cristian Romero

For the most part, Romero has been immense this season but has left Postecoglou stricken after recently picking up a hamstring injury that will rule him out of contention for the next five weeks.

Having only played four times in the English top-flight after completing a three-match suspension that played a big part in the club's recent slump, the 25-year-old's tough-tackling style and fearsome tenacity will be something that will be missed over the coming weeks, but Dragusin could serve as the perfect replacement.

Cristian Romero: Similar PL Players # Player Club 1 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 2 Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal 3 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 4 Manuel Akanji Manchester City 5 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool *Sourced via Football Transfers

The 12-cap Romania international's desire to attack could also be used to add a dimension to the backline and alleviate the burden on Romero, who has scored three goals in the Premier League this term.

Dragusin ranks among the top 7% of positional peers over the past year for goals scored, shots taken and touches in the attacking box, the top 20% for assists and the top 11% for aerial wins per 90.

Romero, in comparison, ranks among the top 13% for goals scored, the top 19% for progressive passes and the top 6% for tackles per 90, making good on past claims from Lionel Messi that he is the "best defender in the world right now".

But while the 2022 World Cup winner has proved himself as one of the very best on the pitch, his season is sadly being dictated by his unavailability, and, as such, it's wise that the club are seeking to bolster at the back, lest the £165k-per-week colossus find himself on the sidelines once again at the business end of the term.