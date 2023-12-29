Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed success and suffering across 2023, but the summer appointment of Ange Postecoglou hints at a brighter future despite several bumps in the road.

Supporters will not have forgotten the feeling of pure, unbridled joy after blitzing into early title conversation at the start of the season, defying the odds following a dreadful 2022/23 campaign that handed the club an eighth-placed finish and opened the door for Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich.

But the thinness and fragility of Spurs' squad was always going to be the Achilles heel, the hope was just that key figures would slalom past the threat of injury and maintain a sturdy skeleton capalbe of sustaining the kind of fluency and form that could truly challenge those at the forefront of the division.

Related Spurs' 4/10 "nightmare" with fewer touches than Vicario must now be benched Ange Postecoglou must tweak his team after a chastening defeat against Brighton on the south coast.

That didn't happen, and while Tottenham have been buffeted by setbacks across recent months, they remain in the conversation for the top four as the January transfer window looms.

The winter market, utilised well, will boost Spurs' chances of completing a revival this term, and while the backline is Postecoglou's "priority", it might be wise to target a new centre-forward too.

Spurs transfer news - Serhou Guirassy

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, free-scoring Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is ready to leave his German side this winter, with AC Milan and Manchester United joining Tottenham in the pursuit of a deal.

With a reported release clause of just €17m (£15m), Guirassy would be an absolute bargain for an ambitious European outfit after enjoying a sensational stint in the Bundesliga, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will need to act fast to bypass the rival suitors.

With Guirassy's contract up for expiry in 2026, there is no immediate need to sell on Stuttgart's part, though if the Guinea international is truly ready to leave then they might have to acquiesce to his wishes.

Serhou Guirassy's season by numbers

Last year, Guirassy enjoyed success in the German top-flight and plundered 11 goals from just 20 starting appearances, averaging 2.2 shots per game, though he has transcended his role as talisman since the summer, utterly astounding in his prolific feats.

Indeed, having started just 12 times in the Bundesliga this term, the 27-year-old has bagged 17 strikes, taking 3.4 shots and1.7 key passes per outing, with The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor left gaping at the "outrageous" rate of scoring.

Signing for Die Schwaben from French club Rennes in the summer after spending last season in Germany on loan, the 6 foot 1 star might be something of a late bloomer but there is little question that he is one of the deadliest marksmen in Europe right now, and with the wealth of creativity and invention in Spurs' squad, he could maintain his cutting edge.

Serhou Guirassy's style of play

Known as a rangy opportunist, Guirassy is deadly in the penalty area and offers a noteworthy physicality that allows him to assert himself in the final third, with an increase in output and efficiency allowing him to blossom into a striker capable of leading the line for Europe's best sides.

As per FBref, Guirassy ranks among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 5% for pass completion and the top 14% for shot-creating actions per 90, highlighting his dynamism and technical ability.

His ability to thread the play and marry his killer instinct with a selflessness and desire to contribute to the team play is something that Postecoglou could make good use of down the N17.

Serhou Guirassy: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Finishing Discipline Long shots Defensive contribution Passing *Sourced via WhoScored

Born in France, the 12-cap Guinea international may well be third in the Bundesliga right now, six points ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund, but the allure of the Premier League might be too much to resist, and given that Tottenham have a space for a player of his mould after not directly replacing Kane in August, a move certainly makes sense.

Why Spurs should sign Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy is not the only player on Postecoglou's radar, with the Guardian's reputable Ed Aarons recently claiming that Spurs have held internal discussions over a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney, with Arsenal and Chelsea also interested.

The £20k-per-week star could command a fee as high as £100m after bagging 20 goals and four assists across 33 outings in the English top-flight last term, dubbed a "monster" of a forward by his manager Thomas Frank.

While the thought of adding Toney to the ranks is more than just a little attractive, he may well cost an exorbitant sum and has not played any football this season as he approaches the culmination of an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Toney is a more well-rounded player, ranking among the top 6% of forwards for interceptions per 90, while also being likened to Tottenham's legendary former goal machine by England international Declan Rice.

The Arsenal midfielder said: "He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have."

Partner that with unquestionable Premier League pedigree and Spurs would be foolish not to consider a swoop for the 27-year-old.

However, he's not the only centre-forward on the market and given that Guirassy is available for a portion of the fee, facilitating funds to be placed on that aforementioned defensive 'priority', then it makes sense to make the shrewder signing.

Both players are on the shortlist, but sometimes pragmatism is a virtue and Spurs must approach the January transfer window with care and consideration, signing Guirassy and thus allowing for further investment across the pitch.