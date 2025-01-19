The Tottenham Hotspur attackers in the Premier League so far this season have been performing well. Brennan Johnson has seven goals and two assists, and Dejan Kulusevski has nine goals and assists, shown excellent quality outside of goal involvements.

Heung Min-son has put up some decent numbers, with 12 goal involvements, but has left a little to be desired at times. Dominic Solanke has shown flashes of brilliance, with ten goals and assists, and seems ready to hit a purple patch at any moment.

However, one forward who has not performed up to the standard that might be expected of him is Timo Werner.

Werner’s disappointing form this season

It has been a truly disappointing season for German international Werner. After joining on loan from RB Leipzig last January, the Lilywhites extended the deal to keep the attacker at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the end of the season, with an option to buy him for £8.5m.

However, he has really underwhelmed with his performances. In 26 appearances across all competitions, the winger has one goal and three assists, with his only goal coming in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Manchester City in October.

Perhaps the German’s worst performance of the season came in the FA Cup 3rd round against National League side Tamworth. He squandered several chances in a game that Spurs only won in extra time and received a 4/10 rating from The Standard journalist Dom Smith.

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has been critical of the winger at times during the season. Speaking to talkSPORT, the legendary manager said Werner “doesn’t excite me” following the defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the season.

Spurs are certainly in need of something extra in attack, given Werner’s poor performances. They have recently been linked with a Premier League star who could add some more dynamism up front.

Spurs target Premier League attacker

The player in question here is Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. According to a report from Football Transfers, The Lilywhites have ‘set their sights’ on the Argentine and ‘have lodged a concrete enquiry’ about a deal which could cost them upwards of £60m.

This would be a fantastic coup for the North Londoners. Garnacho is one of the premium talents in world football, as shown by his nomination for the Golden Boy 2024 award. His record at United is already impressive, with 23 goals and 14 assists in 117 games for the Red Devils.

The winger has proven he can be a big game player, too. He scored in the 2023/24 FA Cup final against Man City, which United went on to win 2-0, and followed that up with another strike against the same opponents in the 2024 Community Shield.

He has comfortably outscored Werner this year across all competitions. The United winger has eight goals and five assists in 31 games so far in 2024/25. However, some key statistics on FBref also suggest the Argentine is an upgrade on the Spurs star.

Over the past two seasons, including Werner’s few months at Leipzig last term, Garnacho leads the way in several key metrics. For example, he averaged more shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, with 3.83 compared to Werner’s 3.54. As football statistician Staman Dave said, he is a “chance magnet”, perfectly demonstrated by those stats.

Also a "massive" talent in the eyes of Sky presenter Joe Tomlinson, off the ball, the United star also has some impressive stats, which far exceed Werner’s numbers. The Argentine winger averages 1.51 tackles and interceptions and 4.22 ball recoveries per game, compared to 1.18 tackles and interceptions and 3.08 ball recoveries for Werner.

Garnacho vs. Werner stats compared (23/24 + 24/25) (per 90) Garnacho Werner Shot-creating actions 3.83 3.54 Shots on target 1.12 0.89 Passes into final third 0.93 0.77 Tackles and interceptions 1.51 1.18 Ball recoveries 4.22 3.08 Stats from FBref

The statistics suggest that Garnacho is an upgrade on Werner for Spurs, should a deal be possible, as he provides more quality at the top end of the pitch per 90. He is also of a good age profile, just 20 years of age, and is a dynamic attacker who loves to drive at defenders.

If this is a deal the Lilywhites get to do, they would have their perfect Werner replacement and a player with the time left ahead of him to develop under Postecoglou's coaching.