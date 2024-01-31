Tottenham could hijack a club's £32 million forward signing late in the January window, amid claims they also want Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Spurs linked with late forward signing

In the last two weeks, Spurs have been sporadically linked with signing another forward after completing a deal to bring in Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig.

Indeed, media reports have refused to rule out the possibility of Tottenham bringing in yet another attacking option for manager Ange Postecoglou. Journalist Graeme Bailey, for example, suggested recently that Spurs could still be interested in signing Jota from Al-Ittihad, amid claims West Ham are pushing for the Portuguese.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (RB Leipzig, loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (Genoa, permanent) Djed Spence Departure (loan, Genoa) Japhet Tanganga Departure (loan, Millwall) Ashley Phillips Departure (loan, Plymouth) Sergio Reguilon Departure (loan, Brentford) Ivan Perisic Departure (loan, Hajduk Split) Eric Dier Departure (loan, Bayern Munich)

Meanwhile, some surprise news emerged this week that Tottenham are weighing up a late move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The Englishman is apparently now a target for chairman Daniel Levy and the Lilywhites recruitment team, coming amid his incredible campaign at the Vitality Stadium. Solanke has netted 12 goals in 20 Premier League appearances so far this season, enticing Tottenham's interest as they consider heirs to club-record goalscorer Harry Kane.

There is also the small matter of the Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa and his ongoing transfer saga, with Brentford previously ousting Spurs talks to sign the 18-year-old and agreeing a deal.

The north Londoners had been in negotations to bring in Nusa on a buy-to-loan-back deal, similar to how they first signed the likes of Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr, who have since gone on to become first team stars.

In some better news for Spurs, though, Nusa is widely rumoured to have failed his medical with the Bees - which has now re-opened the door for Levy and co to ressurrect a move.

Now, a report from Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness) has shared a further glimmer of hope for Postecoglou.

Tottenham could hijack Brentford's £32m Nusa deal

Indeed, the news outlet claims Tottenham could make late hijack attempt for Nusa and "really want him" still.

Brentford and Brugge have agreed on the sum of £32 million, plus 12.5 per cent of any future profit and a loan back till the end of 2023/2024 - so Spurs will also need to green-light those terms.

Tottenham are apparently "lurking" in the background for Nusa, though one major thing not in their favour is the 18-year-old's desire to join Brentford.

Called "fantastic" by Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, the tricky winger has a growing reputation, and it will be interesting to see just how much Spurs do in fact wish to sign him.