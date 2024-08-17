The Premier League is finally back, and after a long summer of international football and transfer rumours flying here, there, and everywhere, Tottenham Hotspur look ready to fight for a place in the top four.

Ange Postecoglou led his side to a respectable fifth-placed finish in his first campaign at the club, but with that experience under his belt and a plethora of new signings added to the squad, Champions League football has to be the goal.

Speaking of signings, there is certainly an argument to be made that, as things stand, the Lilywhites have had one of the best summers in the league. With Archie Gray and Yan Min-Hyeok secured for the future and Dominic Solanke signed for the here and now, there is much to be excited about in N17.

However, even though the former Bournemouth ace cost the North Londoners a whopping £65m last week, they are still making moves in the market, most notably with the capture of Burnley ace Wilson Odobert.

The young winger is an incredibly exciting addition to the team, and with the window open for another two weeks, Daniel Levy and Co could really blow the roof off by bringing in another vastly experienced attacker who'd be a dream teammate for the Frenchman.

Odobert's surprise move to Spurs

The biggest drawback of the modern football landscape is that it's increasingly rare for clubs to pull off surprising transfer deals. Still, it would be fair to say that very few people, if anyone, expected Tottenham to complete the signing of Burnley star Odobert yesterday.

Somehow, the deal had remained off everyone's radar, and yet within a few hours of the first rumours, the BBC had confirmed the Frenchman's £25m move to North London.

Now, that might seem like quite a lot of money for a 19-year-old because, well, it is, but based on his performances for the Clarets last season and the potential so many believe him to have, it may well end up looking like a bargain in the years to come.

For example, despite being so young, he scored three goals and provided three assists in 29 Premier League appearances last season, meaning that he averaged a goal involvement every 4.83 games for a relegation candidate in the toughest league in the world - talk about promising.

Moreover, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the "extraordinary" talent, as dubbed by journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos, sat in the top 3% of forwards for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90.

In all, Odobert looks like a brilliant signing for Spurs, although to get even more out of him, the club could now go after a more experienced striker they've been linked with all summer.

Why Toney would be great for Odobert

Yes, the potential target in question is none other than Brentford's wantaway striker Ivan Toney, who has been touted for a move to N17 for months.

Now, some of you may be wondering why the club would want to sign another striker so soon after splashing the cash on Solanke, and frankly, that's a good question, but according to reports earlier this week, that is something they might do, even though he's valued at £60m.

Perhaps it's an admission that Richarlison isn't a clinical enough player to be the club's backup striker when they want to be seriously challenging in all competitions this year, or it may just be a thought process that you can never have too many goalscorers in a team.

Whatever the reason, signing the Bees ace would mean adding some serious quality to the squad, and given his experience in the top flight, he'd be a dream signing for Odobert.

Just imagine if the former Burnley ace was tasked with starting alongside the 28-year-old "monster", as Thomas Frank dubbed him, he would surely feel more confident that whatever chances he created would be put away.

Ivan Toney's PL record with Brentford Season 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 33 33 17 Goals 12 20 4 Assists 5 4 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.51 0.72 0.35 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He wouldn't be too far off the mark either, as even when you include last season, which was massively disrupted by his eight-month ban from all footballing activities, the Northampton-born star has racked up a seriously impressive haul of 47 Premier League goal involvements in 83 appearances for Brentford, equating to one every 1.76 games.

Ultimately, while it would be a surprise, adding Toney to the club's rapidly improving attack would be a seriously ambitious move, and his knowhow and experience could prove to be incredibly beneficial for Odobert's development - although they might want to hold out for a lower price for a bit longer.