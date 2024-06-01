The transfer window doesn't officially open for another two weeks or so , but Tottenham Hotspur have already made their first signing of the summer - well, sort of.

Ange Postecoglou is set to retain the services of German attacker Timo Werner for at least another season as Daniel Levy and Co extended his loan spell earlier this week, to a mixed reaction, it must be said.

However, the former Chelsea ace's place in the team might already be under threat, as the club have recently been linked to another exciting attacker, a player who may well be the perfect upgrade on the German.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a report earlier this week from Graeme Bailey, Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League teams to have 'asked' about Beskitas' latest wonderkid, Semih Kılıçsoy.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report names Newcastle United and Manchester United and, unfortunately, claims that Arsenal and Manchester City are currently the 'best placed' sides to secure the youngster's signature.

However, it's not all bad, as the price Levy and Co would have to stump up for the player is fairly reasonable, reportedly coming to just £22m.

It would be a tough deal to negotiate, but considering the price, reputation, and the potential so many seem to think he has, it might be well worth it, even if it threatens Werner's position in the starting lineup.

How Kılıçsoy compares to Werner

While Kılıçsoy made a few appearances for Besiktas' first team last season, this year was his first real taste of consistent senior football, although, from his performances, you'd never have guessed.

In just 35 games, the "powerful" 18-year-old, as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, returned a seriously impressive haul of 12 goals and three assists, primarily from the left-wing and centre-forward positions, meaning the Istanbul-gem managed to produce a goal involvement every 2.33 games, which is significantly better than the output Werner managed this season.

In his 14 games for the Lilywhites since the turn of the year, he returned just two goals and three assists, which averages out to a goal involvement every 2.8 games.

Kılıçsoy vs Werner Player Kılıçsoy Werner (Spurs) Werner all season Appearances 35 14 28 Goals 12 2 4 Assists 3 3 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.42 0.35 0.28 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It's even more underwhelming when you add in his 14 appearances, two goals, and three assists for RB Leipzig, as the average then falls to a goal involvement every 3.5 games.

Whatever way you look at it, the 57-capped German's numbers do not look great, as the young Turkish prodigy is playing in the same areas of the pitch and producing significantly more than him.

Given his impressive displays this year, it's easy to see why Mattinson describes the 5 foot 10 gem as a "future star" and someone who "won't be in Turkey much longer."

Therefore, Levy and Co must act quickly and bring him to the white side of North London before Arsenal get their hands on him, even if that means Werner spends more time on the bench next season.