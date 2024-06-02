The summer transfer window is just a couple of weeks away, and even though it's been less than that since they ended a gruelling Premier League campaign, Tottenham Hotspur are already busy looking for their next superstars.

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a relatively successful summer last year, bringing in the likes of James Maddison, Guglimlo Vicario, and Micky van de Ven, but he'll need to add even more quality this year to help bridge the gap to the Champions League places.

However, a player touted for a move to the club just a few months ago may well be able to do that, even if it's bad news for Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

As reported a few months ago by Graeme Bailey, via HITC, Tottenham Hotspur were one of several clubs interested in signing Sporting CP's incredibly prolific striker, Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The report named Chelsea, West Ham United, Manchester United and Arsenal as the other English clubs keen to bring the Swede to the Premier League, while AC Milan wanted him to come to Italy.

Unfortunately for the Lilywhites, the level of competition for the striker isn't the only hurdle in this potential deal, as another report from January revealed that the Portuguese club would not entertain any offer below the forward's €100m release clause, which converts to around £85m.

It would be challenging to get over the line, but if Daniel Levy and Co want to give Postecoglou the best chance of achieving his goals next season, they should stump up the cash, even if that leaves Richarlison in the cold.

How Gyokeres compares to Richarlison

So, if the Lilywhites can get ahead of the competition in the summer and bring Gyokeres to N17, he won't be coming to sit on the bench, which means the club's main number nine, Richarlison, would be in real danger of losing what little game time he still gets.

With that said, how do the two forwards compare? Well, from a pure output perspective - arguably what matters most in their positions - it's a landslide victory for the former Coventry City star, as his haul of 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 games dwarfs the Brazilian's 12 goals and four assists in 31 games.

That means the Stockholm-born "powerhouse", as described by data analyst Ben Mattinson, averaged a goal involvement every 0.86 games, whereas the man he might replace managed an average of a goal involvement every 1.93 games.

Gyokeres vs Richarlison in 23/24 Players Gyokeres Richarlison Appearances 50 31 Goals 43 12 Assists 15 4 Goal Involvements per Match 1.16 0.51 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The comparison is just as one-sided when looking at the pair's underlying numbers.

For example, the "remarkable" Swede, as dubbed by Estoril manager Vasco Seabra, produces a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, produces more progressive carries, receives more progressive passes, takes more shots on target and scores from more of them, produces more shot and goal-creating actions, completes more successful take-ons, and wins more aerial duels, all per 90.

Gyokeres vs Richarlison Stats per 90 Gyokeres Richarlison Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.78 0.70 Goals 0.87 0.62 Assists 0.31 0.21 Progressive Carries 3.66 1.57 Progressive Passes 1.68 2.29 Progressive Passes Received 10.8 6.39 Shots on Target 1.53 1.45 Goals per Shot on Target 0.45 0.43 Passing Accuracy 71.7% 68.1% Shot-Creating Actions 4.08 2.05 Goal-Creating Actions 0.66 0.30 Successful Take-Ons 1.96 0.60 Aerial Duels Won 1.88 1.51 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

In his defence, the former Everton man produces more progressive passes, but that really is about it for him in this comparison.

Ultimately, while Richarlison has enjoyed a few purple patches for the Lilywhites this season, Gyokeres has been on another level entirely, so if the club can sign him, they absolutely should.