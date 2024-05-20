It's been a real up-and-down season for Tottenham Hotspur this year, but it would be fair to say that Ange Postecoglou has adapted to life in the Premier League reasonably well.

The Australian has instilled an attacking philosophy in his team that has seen the Spurs faithful treated to some of the best football in the league.

However, with 61 goals conceded, the defence could be slightly improved, and while Micky van de Ven has shown his class at points this campaign, the latest defender touted for a move to N17 could threaten his place in the team.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from the MailOnline's Simon Jones, Tottenham are one of three Premier League sides interested in signing Everton's star centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report revealed that both Manchester United and Manchester City are also keen on the Englishman and that offers in the region of £50m could be made.

However, the Toffees, understandably reluctant to lose the jewel in their defence, could hold out for even more should the interest be strong enough.

Signing the 21-year-old wouldn't be easy for Daniel Levy and Co, considering the competition and possible final price. Still, given his impressive displays this year and the Lilywhites' leaky defence, it would be worth pursuing, even at the expense of Van de Ven.

How Branthwaite compares to Van de Ven

Now, if the North Londoners were to get their man and spend more than £50m in doing so, they wouldn't just let him sit on the bench as a backup option: he would play.

That means that one of Cristian Romero or Van de Ven would have to make way in the starting lineup, or at least share minutes, and considering the former is the club's vice-captain, a firm fan favourite and a World Cup winner, it would likely be the latter.

With that said, then, how does Branthwaite stack up against the Spurs ace?

Well, from an underlying numbers perspective, it's relatively close, with the Dutchman predictably coming out ahead in areas such as progressive passes and carries, passing accuracy, and successful take-ons, all per 90.

However, when it comes to the defensive metrics and some attacking ones, too, it's a comfortable win for the Toffees ace.

Branthwaite vs Van de Ven Stats per 90 Branthwaite Van de Ven Non-Penalty Expected Goals +Assists 0.08 0.02 Progressive Passes 2.14 4.15 Progressive Carries 0.06 0.73 Passing Accuracy 79.8% 93.8% Goal-Creating Actions 0.12 0.04 Shot-Creating Actions 0.72 0.42 Tackles 1.91 1.88 Blocks 1.47 0.96 Interceptions 1.45 0.69 Clearances 4.71 3.00 Successful Take-Ons 0.14 0.58 Dispossessed 0.06 0.46 Aerial Duels Won 2.72 1.46 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

For example, Everton's "absolute monster," as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, produces a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, more shot and goal-creating actions, wins far more aerial duels, is dispossessed less often, and makes more tackles, blocks, interceptions, and clearances, all per 90.

There is one significant advantage the former Wolfsburg ace has over his potential replacement, though: speed. Against Brentford earlier this year, the 23-year-old registered the fastest sprint in Premier League history at 37.38km/h, which, while not noticeably slow, is not something the Englishman can bring to the table.

However, the Englishman is an inch taller, which could come in handy for defending set pieces, and if he can help bring more defensive durability to Postecoglou's backline through his superior underlying metrics, then he may not have to rely upon his speed as much.

Ultimately, while Van de Ven is a very talented footballer and will likely remain an important member of the Lilywhites' squad going forward, Levy and Co must try to sign Branthwaite. His defensive output is evidently more impressive, and he could help to add some real solidity to a backline that has leaked 61 goals this season.