By and large, the devoted Tottenham Hotspur faithful will be excited by the new era that is shaping up in north London, with Ange Postecoglou looking to bring silverware and success to the club.

With his ideas and stratagems quickly coalescing, Spurs put an abject 2022/23 campaign behind them and marched into a brilliant early-season purple patch, topping the Premier League table after ten fixtures.

But the squad's thinness always threatened to stifle the revival and injuries to key personnel such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, exacerbated by a horde of further setbacks, resulted in a five-match winless run that has now been snapped with successive wins.

Postecoglou is building something and there is much to look forward to, but given that Harry Kane's summer sale did not prompt a like-for-like replacement - with Heung-min Son and Richarlison seemingly the designated strikers - it may be wise to swoop for a centre-forward in January.

Tottenham transfer news - Serhou Guirassy

According to 90min, Tottenham are among the score of Premier League outfits eager to sign Stuttgart's free-scoring star Serhou Guirassy in January, with seemingly every top-flight club on English shores eager to snap him up.

The report does state that Manchester United, Fulham, West Ham United and AC Milan had scouts in attendance for the player's recent defeat to Bayern Munich, though Tottenham have been known to be keeping tabs on Guirassy for several months.

It seems that the 27-year-old's desire is to see out the campaign with his Bundesliga surprise package, but with a release clause of €20m (£17m), the sharks have inevitably started circling.

Why Spurs should sign Serhou Guirassy

With Tottenham in need of a striker and Guirassy available for a bargain fee, it's not really surprising that Postecoglou wants his signature.

But nor is it surprising that so many other teams are intrigued, given Guirassy's "outrageous" return of 18 goals and two assists from 15 matches across all competitions this season - as was said by The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor.

As per FBref, the Guinean ace ranks among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored and the top 14% for shot-creating actions per 90 as well as the top 4% for pass completion, highlighting his deadly cutting edge and crispness in distribution, maintaining the offensive fluency.

By signing a striker who is scoring at a rate that is only surpassed by the ridiculous return of Kane, Postecoglou would finally have a clinical natural striker, allowing Son to wreak havoc from his favoured left wing - serving as a counterweight, of sorts.

German Bundesliga: Top Scorers 23/24 Player Goals Harry Kane 20 Serhou Guirassy 16 Lois Openda 10 Victor Boniface 9 Jonas Wind 9 *Sourced via bundesliga.com

With Maddison pulling the strings behind him, Spurs really could have a match made in heaven, considering the England international's creative ingenuity was probably the central reason behind the side's resounding start to the season.

Winning August's Player of the Month in the Premier League, Maddison racked up three goals and five assists across 11 outings, remarkably making 2.9 key passes per game and completing 85% of his total passes.

Maddison ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers for assists, the top 2% for shot-creating actions and the top 5% for progressive passes per 90 - it is this passing prowess that could weave so nicely into Guirassy's game, tuning a connection that would allow the duo to work in flux and create a deadly and unbreakable threat.

While Spurs boast an exciting squad and have only really suffered in recent weeks due to a torrent of injuries, it's clear that reinforcements are needed to compete against the top forces in the division, and Guirassy would be the dream addition to strengthen the frontline.