When it rains, it pours, which is undoubtedly true for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The North Londoners started last week with a real chance to make the final of the League Cup and into the fifth round of the FA Cup, but fast-forward to today, and they are out of both competitions.

Ange Postecoglou's side were demolished by Liverpool in the former and fell to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the latter, meaning the team's only chance of silverware is the Europa League.