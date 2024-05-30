The summer transfer window is just around the corner, and it's set to be a busy one for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to build on Ange Postecoglou's positive first season.

Last year's window was dominated by the saga surrounding Harry Kane, and while that was far from pleasing for the Spurs faithful, they were able to get several talents through the door themselves.

The likes of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Brennan Johnson made a tangible impact on the team this season, and based on recent reports, Daniel Levy and Co could be about to repeat the trick that landed them the Welshman.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi and could make an offer 'before 30 June.'

The report claims that the Lilywhites view the former Chelsea ace as someone possessing "huge" amounts of potential and that, due to the Tricky Trees' perilous financial situation, someone who could be signed this summer for a relatively modest fee.

Reports from earlier this month have claimed that the Englishman could be sold for around £30m, and while that's certainly not cheap, it isn't unreasonable for a player who reached double figures for goal involvements in all competitions this season.

It might not be a deal that goes down well with the fans to begin with, but the last time Levy and Co signed a player from Forest, it turned out reasonably well.

Spurs could repeat their Johnson trick

The last player that the Lilywhites signed from Forest was Johnson, who joined the club last summer for a fee of around £47.5m, and while some cast doubt at the time, it would be fair to say the Welshman enjoyed a good first season in N17.

In his 35 first-team appearances, the 23-year-old winger scored five goals and provided ten assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 2.3 games, which is pretty good going for a young player in a new team.

Moreover, as the Nottingham-born attacker only played 2504 minutes of action, he averaged a goal involvement every 166.9 minutes or every 1.85 90s.

Johnson & Hudson-Odoi Player Johnson Hudson-Odoi Appearances 38 34 Minutes 2504' 2189' Goals 5 8 Assists 10 2 Goal involvements per Match 0.39 0.29 Minutes per Goal Involvement 166.9' 218.9' All Stats via Transfermarkt

In comparison, while Hudson-Odoi wasn't quite as productive, his return of eight goals and two assists in 34 games is still seriously impressive considering he's playing for a team that will generally be the underdog in most Premier League match-ups, and when broken down by minutes, the Englishman averaged a goal involvement every 218.9 minutes, or every 2.4 90s.

It's also worth remembering that this season was his first one without significant injuries disrupting his development, and lo and behold, he delivered, suggesting that the Lilywhites' assessment of his potential may well be accurate, provided he remains fit.

Lastly, while the "amazingly talented" Wandworth-born gem, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, hasn't had the best of times in recent years, he's still the player Bayern Munich were prepared to pay £70m to sign in 2020, so if Postecoglou can manage his injury problems properly, there is no reason why he couldn't coax him into the player so many used to think he'd become.

Ultimately, signing Hudson-Odoi is a gamble, but based on his performances this season, the reasonable fee and the sky-high potential so many used to believe he had, it's one worth taking, and the last player to make a move from the City Ground has worked out rather well.