Tottenham Hotspur could well be set to strengthen their charges once the market re-opens in just a few days' time, amid reports linking the Lilywhites with a move for one of the most highly-rated young talents in Europe.

Spurs transfer news

According to Italian outlet InterLive.it, Spurs are among the clubs who have expressed an interest in signing FC Copenhagen sensation, Roony Bardghji, with the north Londoners joining the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Napoli and Juventus in the race for his signature.

The report claims that manager Ange Postecoglou has personally requested the signing of the 18-year-old in January, despite potential doubts over the 5 foot 8 forward's small and slender frame which could make adapting to life in the Premier League somewhat difficult.

If a deal is to be struck in 2024, however, it could come at a relative bargain cost, with the piece suggesting that the Danish outfit will only demand a fee of around €10m (£9m), despite prior reports indicating that the youngster could be worth as much as £30m.

Roony Bardghji's style of play

While not quite a household name just yet, the "crazy talent" - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - certainly announced himself to the wider world after scoring a late winner in the 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League earlier this year.

That stunning half-volley is one of 11 goals that the former Malmo youth product has scored in 30 games in all competitions this season, with his overall tally for the Superliga side standing at 15 goals in 71 outings - a respectable return for a player still firmly in his teenage years.

Such an explosion at senior level has even earned Bardghji comparisons to a certain Lionel Messi, yet for those at N17, the hope will be that he can emulate the success of his fellow Swede, Dejan Kulusevski, with the latter man currently shining under Postecoglou.

A left-footed attacker who can feature all across the frontline or in a playmaking berth, like Bardghji, Kulusevski has sparkled since joining Tottenham on an initial loan deal from Juventus in January 2022, registering 30 goals and assists in 76 games in all competitions to date.

In the current campaign thus far, the 23-year-old - who has been tipped to become an £80m-100m player by pundit Gary Neville - has started every single league game, scoring five goals and registering two assists in that time.

To potentially then have the next Kulusevski on their hands with the signing of the Sweden U21 international would then be a real blessing for Postecoglou and co, with Bardghji able to strike up a devastating attacking partnership with talismanic skipper, Heung-min Son.

The South Korean superstar currently leads the way as the club's top scorer this season with 11 goals, with the teenager likely to help ease that goalscoring burden either from the flanks or through the middle, having scored seven goals in just 17 league games this term.

The Copenhagen ace can also provide quality service to the 31-year-old when required having created two big chances and averaged 1.3 key passes per game in 2023/24, indicating that there is more to his game than just putting the ball in the back of the net.

While still a way to go to reach the levels of his compatriot Kulusevski - who has chalked up eight big chances and averages 2.3 key passes per game - the signs are that Bardghji could blossom into a real superstar in the years to come.

With Postecoglou already boasting the likes of Kulusevski and Son in his frontline, throwing another dynamic delight into the mix could help the Greek-Aussie take his side to even greater heights.