Tottenham Hotspur have been active throughout the January transfer window and now have less than a week to make further additions to their squad.

Daniel Levy has backed Ange Postecoglou this month with two new signings to bolster the squad ahead of the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Germany international Timo Werner has been brought in on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, with an option to make it permanent in the summer, and he registered an assist on his debut against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The club also worked to snap up Romania international Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa on a permanent deal to improve their depth in the centre-back position. He is yet to make his full debut for Spurs - with one substitute outing against the Red Devils to date.

Spurs are now looking to add more quality to their forward options before the deadline as they reportedly eye up two wingers from the Belgian top-flight, although they appear to have already missed out on one of them.

Tottenham's interest in Club Brugge stars

According to a report from TottenhamHotspurNews, the Lilywhites are interested in deals to sign both Andreas Skov Olsen and Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

The club's pursuit of the latter gem has been well-publicised in recent weeks. Football Insider recently claimed that they were closing in on a deal to sign the teenager, amid late competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Spurs were said to be willing to send the talented winger back to Brugge on loan until the end of the season, as Nusa would like to remain at his current club until the summer before taking the next step in his career.

23/24 Pro League Antonio Nusa (via Sofascore) Appearances 16 Starts Six Goals Three Assists Two Big chances created Five

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Brentford have reached an agreement with Brugge to sign the impressive 18-year-old for €30m (£26m), who will be loaned back to the Belgian side until next term.

This suggests that Spurs have lost the race to secure his signature, unless there is another late twist, but the club could soften this blow by securing a deal to sign Olsen.

TottenhamHotspurNews now claim that the Norway international's teammate - Skov Olsen - is on Tottenham's radar ahead of the deadline.

They state that the Danish wizard is very highly thought of in North London and that the club are eyeing a possible swoop for his services ahead of the second half of the season.

However, there is no mention of how much Brugge would demand for his services or how much Spurs would be willing to pay for the left-footed magician.

Levy and Postecoglou must now swoop to land Skov Olsen after seemingly missing out on Nusa, as he could be an excellent addition to the club's wide options.

The 24-year-old ace is a Dejan Kulusevski clone who could come in to provide the former Juventus starlet with terrific competition for his place.

Kulusevski's impressive form for Postecoglou

The Sweden international struggled throughout the 2022/23 campaign as he failed to provide consistent quality in the final third from a right wing position.

He produced two goals, seven assists, and seven 'big chances' created in 30 Premier League appearances for Spurs last term and has already offered more quality at the top end of the pitch since Postecoglou arrived from Celtic.

Kulusevski in the Premier League 22/23 23/24 Appearances 30 19 Goals Two Five Assists Seven Two Big chances created Seven Eight Expected Assists 4.76 4.46 Key passes per game 1.6 2.3

As you can see in the table above, Kulusevski is currently averaging 0.7 more key passes per game, scored three more goals, and created one more 'big chance in the top-flight in 11 fewer appearances.

The 23-year-old whiz could be frustrated with his teammates this season as they have only rewarded him with two assists from 4.46 xA - five fewer than he managed during the 2022/23 campaign with only 0.30 more xA.

He has offered a consistent creative threat and chipped in with five goals in 19 league outings as a left-footed wizard on the right flank, which Skov Olsen could also do.

The stats that show Skov Olsen is a Kulusevski clone

The Brugge starlet, like Kulusevski, is a left-footed forward who predominantly plays on the right wing and looks to cut inside to make things happen in the final third on a regular basis.

He has the ability to score and create goals from that position based on his form for the Belgian side since the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 24-year-old ace, who was once hailed as a "perfect" man by talent scout Jacek Kulig, contributed with seven goals, six assists, and seven 'big chances' created in 23 Pro League appearances last season for his side.

That impressive return has been followed up with eight goals, four assists, and nine 'big chances' created in 21 league clashes for Brugge this term.

These statistics suggest that Skov Olsen, who ranks within the top 10% of his positional peers within the Men's next 14 competitions over the last 365 days for Expected Assisted Goals (0.30) per 90, could provide similar qualities to Kulusevski as a left-footed forward who can contribute with goals and assists.

23/24 Pro League Antonio Nusa Andreas Skov Olsen Appearances 16 21 Goals Three Eight Assists Two Four Big chances created Five Nine Key passes per game 1.2 1.8

As you can see from the table above, Spurs could soften the blow of missing out on Nusa by bringing Skov Olsen to the club as he has the potential to make a greater impact in the short-term.

Whilst the Norway international, who is six years younger than his current teammate, has more time ahead of him to develop and improve, the Danish maestro could provide instant quality for Postecoglou in front of goal as a scorer and a creator.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

The £28k-per-week Brugge star could come in and bolster the Australian head coach's options out wide by offering a dream alternative to Kulusevski, when the Swedish ace is unavailable or in need of a rest.

Skov Olsen has the attributes, if he can adapt to the Premier League, and style of play to be a Kulusevski clone for Spurs and ease the blow of seemingly losing out on Nusa, which is why the club should push to secure his services before the deadline.