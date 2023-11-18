An update has emerged on Tottenham Hotspur and their plans to bolster Ange Postecoglou's playing squad during the upcoming January transfer window...

Spurs transfer news - Raphinha

According to FootballTransfers, the Spurs head coach is eyeing up a swoop to land exciting Barcelona forward Raphinha ahead of the second half of the campaign.

The report has claimed that the Spanish giants are prepared to cash in on the Brazil international for a fee within the region of €70m (£61m) in January.

It is stated that the LaLiga outfit would be interested in a part-swap deal involving Cristian Romero, however, they also would prefer to have the full fee in cash from Tottenham as they want to generate funds, which could rule out a swap.

FootballTransfers claim that Spurs are now looking into the possibility of a deal to land the talented attacker, who could be an upgrade on current first-team winger Dejan Kulusevski.

Kulusevski's season in numbers

The Sweden international has enjoyed a solid start to the 2023/24 campaign as the forward has contributed with three goals and three 'big chances' created in 12 Premier League appearances.

His form at the top end of the pitch this term has come off the back of a return of two goals and seven assists in 30 top-flight matches, including 23 starts, for Spurs throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

This means that Kulusevski has managed five goals and seven assists in his last 42 Premier League games for Tottenham since the start of last season.

He has been solid but unspectacular for the club as a left-footed winger on the right flank and Raphinha is a player who could take them to the next level in that position.

The statistics that show why Raphinha would be an upgrade on Kulusevski

The Brazil international has not been a regular starter for Barcelona this season but has managed to rack up two goals and one assist in nine LaLiga outings, despite only starting three times.

His form throughout the 2022/23 campaign highlighted his impressive attacking qualities, though, as Raphinha produced seven goals, seven assists, and 17 'big chances' created in 25 starts.

This means that the 26-year-old gem, who was once hailed as a "magician" by former teammate Dan James, has amassed nine goals and eight assists in his last 28 starts for Barcelona in LaLiga, compared to five goals and seven assists in 35 league starts for Kulusevski in that time.

Raphinha would also come in as a proven Premier League performer as the Brazilian ace managed 17 goals, 12 assists, and 20 'big chances' created in 70 top-flight starts for Leeds across two seasons before his move to Spain.

This shows that the Barcelona ace already knows what it takes to perform in England and could, therefore, hit the ground running and translate his attacking form over to London to be an upgrade on Kulusevski.

Both players are left-footed right wingers who predominantly look to cut inside to utilise their preferred foot but the former Whites star's statistics indicate that he has far more quality in the final third.

The £61m Spurs target has scored more goals and assisted his teammates more frequently than Kulusevski in recent seasons, which is why Postecoglou could land an upgrade for his starting XI by securing a January deal to sign the ex-Rennes sensation.