This summer is a huge one for Tottenham Hotspur as they try to build on Ange Postecoglou’s solid first season at the helm.

His side secured a 5th-placed finish in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on a Champions League place - with the aim undoubtedly to secure qualification this season.

They’ve already invested in the squad during the transfer window, re-signing forward Timo Werner on loan, whilst splashing £40m on youngster Archie Gray.

However, despite the big-money addition of the midfielder, who starred for Leeds United last season, the Lilywhites are still targeting more new signings to increase their chances of building on last season.

Numerous names have been touted with moves to North London this summer, including one talent who has caught the eye of various sides in the Premier League.

Tottenham could sign £50k-p/w star this summer

In recent weeks, Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Nottingham Forest right-back Neco Williams after his stellar campaign in 2023/24.

The Welsh international, who earns £50k-per-week, as per Capology, made 26 appearances for the Reds last season, claiming three successive Player of the Month awards after the arrival of Nuno Espírito Santo.

His subsequent form has also caught the eye of West Ham United and Manchester United, with the Premier League duo joining Spurs in keeping tabs on his progress at the City Ground.

The potential signing of Williams could play perfectly into the hands of one current Spurs talent who also joined the club from Forest just 12 months ago.

Why Williams could be a dream signing for Johnson

Brennan Johnson joined Postecoglou’s side in September last year for £47.5m from the East Midlands outfit, after his debut top-flight campaign that saw him score eight goals and register three assists.

He enjoyed a successful first season in North London, registering 15 goal contributions, the second most of any player in the Tottenham squad in 2023/24.

Johnson has previously starred with Williams at Forest and for the Welsh national side, with the pair potentially able to rekindle their link-up down the right-hand side should the full-back swap the East Midlands for London this summer.

Whilst Williams featured without the winger at club level during the previous campaign, he still produced some impressive figures that would allow Johnson to reach the next level in North London.

Neco Williams' stats per 90 in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 26 Progressive carries 2.6 Successful take-ons 1 Tackles 3.8 Blocks 2.4 Clearances 2.9 Progressive passes 2.6 Stats via FBref

The “incredible” defender, as dubbed by former boss Jürgen Klopp, averaged 2.6 progressive carries and 2.6 progressive passes, tallies that could allow him to once more create a successful partnership with his international teammate by progressing the ball forward consistently to provide the attacker with plenty of opportunities to weave his magic in the final third.

However, his primary role is to be solid defensively, a role that he excelled in last campaign, winning an average of 3.8 tackles per 90 - ranking him within the top 1% of all defenders in Europe.

He also averaged 2.4 blocks and 2.9 clearances, playing a starring role in Espírito Santo’s side towards the back end of the season.

It goes without saying that Williams’ potential signing would be an excellent one for Spurs, but it remains to be seen if they would pursue a move after their reported interest.

It would further strengthen the right-back area, but also hand the current Tottenham forward the opportunity to reach the next level after his impressive first season at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.