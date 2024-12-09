There is no denying it: this season is not going to plan for Tottenham Hotspur.

The North Londoners have looked incredible in some games but utterly dire in others, and over the last week, they have dropped points against Fulham, AS Roma, Bournemouth, and most recently, Chelsea.

It's a run of results that has piled the pressure on Ange Postecoglou, and while plenty of fans are desperate for him to succeed, there are murmurings that he may not get the chance.

In fact, even before the devastating loss to Chelsea, reports were linking the club with another manager, someone who has already got the better of the Australian this season.

Postecoglou's Spurs career

Tottenham made the shock decision to appoint Postecoglou in the summer of 2023, and while there were plenty of detractors at the time who claimed his success with Celtic wouldn't translate, it didn't take long for him to start impressing fans and pundits alike.

For example, they went undefeated in their first ten league games and were actually sitting in first place for the October international break.

However, in their 11th league game of the season, they lost 4-1 at home to Chelsea, in a game that saw James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven come off injured, and Cristian Romero receive a red card.

That result saw the North Londoners' campaign turn entirely on its head, and by the time the final whistle was blown in game week 38, they had fallen to fifth place, with a record of 20 wins, six draws, 12 losses, a goal difference of just 13 and 66 points - 25 off Manchester City in first.

Unfortunately, while some hoped that a fresh start this season would see the team return to their pre-Chelsea form of last year, that has not happened.

Postecoglou's Spurs record Games 63 Wins 32 Draws 9 Losses 22 Points 105 Points per Game 1.67 Goals For 124 Goals Against 95 Goal Difference +29 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Instead, Postecoglou's side now sit in 11th, on 20 points, with six wins, two draws and a staggering seven defeats to their name already.

In other words, Tottenham have lost 19 of their 53 Premier League games under the Australian's stewardship, and while there is undoubtedly a chance that his incredibly entertaining brand of full-throttle football could eventually turn things around, it's no surprise that they already have a shortlist of potential replacements should they pull the plug.

Postecoglou's potential replacement

So, according to a report from Football Transfers, Spurs have shortlisted Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as their first choice to replace Postecoglou should they choose to sack the Australian.

The Northern Irishman has a strong connection to the club, as he spent time in the academy before injury forced him into retirement, then returning a few years later as a scout and then the U18 manager after that.

His success in North London saw him snapped up by Manchester United, where he spent more time as a scout and U18 manager before then earning a place as an assistant manager for Ole Gunnar Solskjær, José Mourinho, Ralf Rangnick and Michael Carrick.

However, after years of learning from some of the best in the business, the 38-year-old accepted his first senior manager job, joining League One Ipswich in December 2021.

Over the next few years, the "sensational" tactician, as John Barnes dubbed him, led the Tractor Boys on a stunning journey from the third tier right up to the Premier League in back-to-back promotions, and while they currently find themselves in the relegation zone, they've shown enough to indicate they could well stay up.

For example, they picked up points against Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Brighton & Hove Albion and even beat the Lilywhites 2-1 away from home just before the last international break.

Now, one added benefit to appointing McKenna is that his preferred formation of 4-2-3-1 could help the club to tighten up at the back, as a double pivot would both provide the back four with that bit more cover, as well as the two in the pivot.

McKenna's Ipswich record Games 147 Wins 77 Draws 41 Losses 29 Points 272 Points per Game 1.85 Goals For 275 Goals Against 155 Goal Difference +120 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, it could see Maddison unleashed in a more traditional number ten position, which would allow him to do what he does best and create incredible chances for his teammates.

Ultimately, there is a sense that as things stand, fans would still rather stick by Postecoglou and see if he can turn things around, but if the board has other ideas, McKenna could be the ideal replacement.