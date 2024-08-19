After waiting all summer, the Premier League is finally back, and later on tonight, Tottenham Hotspur will kickstart their campaign to break into the Champions League places.

It's set to be a tricky opening fixture for Ange Postecoglou's side, as an away game against one of the newly promoted sides, Leicester City in this case, can always be a bit of a banana skin.

However, the Australian has had a reasonably productive preseason on the pitch and a brilliant one off it, so he should be confident going into the match.

The North Londoners have signed several exciting youngsters this summer, such as Archie Gray, Yang Min-Hyeok and Wilson Odobert. Still, the best addition of all is undoubtedly Dominic Solanke, although, with the window open for another couple of weeks, Daniel Levy and Co could go out there and bring in a dream teammate for the Englishman.

Solanke's move to Tottenham Hotspur

The North Londoners completed the £65m signing of Solanke over a week ago now, and while he wasn't able to make an appearance for the team during preseason, there is an expectation that he'll make his debut against the Foxes tonight.

He might not have been the first name on the wishlist of many fans at the start of the summer, but it is apparent that Postecoglou wanted him, and based on his form for Bournemouth last season, it's not hard to see why.

In 42 appearances for the Cherries, the 26-year-old scored a mammoth 21 goals and provided four assists for good measure, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every 1.68 games.

Solanke vs Spurs' most productive players in 23/24 Player Solanke Son Richarlison Johnson Appearances 42 36 31 34 Goals 21 17 12 5 Assists 4 10 4 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.59 0.75 0.51 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This impressive output would have made him the top goalscorer in the Lilywhites squad last season and the second most productive player overall, producing just two fewer goal involvements than Son Heung-min, and there is no shame in that.

In all, while he's cost Tottenham a significant amount of money, he could help fire the team up the league this season, especially if Levy and Co can finally secure one of the club's long-term targets in the coming weeks.

Why Eberechi Eze would be a dream teammate for Solanke

Yes, the target in question is Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze, who has been touted for a move to several clubs, including Tottenham, all summer.

Links between the Lilywhites and the Palace ace were already around last year, but they really took off before and during the Euros this summer, with reports suggesting that an offer of £60m would be enough to activate a release clause in the player's contract.

However, recent reports have claimed that said release clause is no longer valid, meaning we don't know just how much the Eagles would demand for their star player.

That said, with the North Londoners being named the wealthiest club in London earlier this year, they should go all out and flex their financial muscle before the window slams shut by bringing the former Queens Park Rangers star to N17, as he'd be incredible alongside Solanke.

There are a couple of reasons why he'd be so great with the talented centre-forward, and the first is rather simple: his output.

Eze's 23/24 Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.54 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in just 31 appearances last season, the £100k-per-week "wizard", as Declan Rice dubbed him, scored 11 goals and provided six assists, equating to a goal involvement every 1.82 games.

Just imagine how dangerous the former Cherries poacher would be with such an effective teammate beside him, someone capable of pulling defenders away with their goal threat or talented enough to play a pinpoint pass into his path to bury himself.

This brings us to the second reason that the pair could form a dangerous partnership: the Eagles ace's positional versatility.

Across his career to date, the 26-year-old has started games all over the pitch, but more often than not, he's playing in midfield or out on the left, meaning he could fit into the Spurs lineup in a couple of ways and therefore have more of a chance to form a true understanding with the former Liverpool striker.

Moreover, his ability to shift from the middle of the park to wide and attacking positions could also help free up more space for Solanke to exploit, thus providing him with far more chances to score.

Ultimately, while it seems like a deal that might just be beyond Tottenham now, if Levy and Co really wanted to give Postecoglou the best chance of succeeding this season, then going all out to sign Eze in the coming weeks would be a brilliant way to do so.