Tottenham Hotspur kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip away from London to take on Leicester City at the King Power stadium tonight.

Spurs are set to do business with their opponents, with Oliver Skipp due to join in a £25m deal, but the midfielder will not be available to play even if they announce him before the match.

Ange Postecoglou could hand debuts to Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, and Dominic Solanke, who have all been added to the squad this summer, albeit Bergvall was signed back in February.

There could be more to come before the end of the summer transfer window, though, as Spurs have been linked with an interest in adding another defender to the group.

Spurs interest in Bundesliga ace

Studio Futbol reported earlier this month that the Lilywhites are one of a number of teams interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie.

The outlet claimed that Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Liverpool are also keen on the Ecuador international, who was once described as a "charismatic" defender by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

It was revealed that Xabi Alonso, who led Leverkusen to an incredible unbeaten Bundesliga season last term, has asked the colossus to remain in Germany, as he is a key figure in the Spaniard's side.

TEAMtalk previously claimed that it would take a fee of around £50m to tempt the Bundesliga champions into parting ways with the 22-year-old star, and it remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham are prepared to pay that much for him.

If Postecoglou can land the talented defender before the end of the summer transfer window, though, then the Leverkusen star could be his own version of Arsenal enforcer Ben White.

Why Piero Hincapie is like Ben White

Albeit on opposite sides of the pitch, both players are central defenders by trade who have been converted into full-backs who can invert centrally to form a back three.

Hincapie - who has been described as a “beast” by football scout Antonio Mango - is a centre-back who can also play at left-back, providing his manager with plenty of tactical opportunities, whilst White emerged as a centre-back earlier in his career before being converted into a right-back by Mikel Arteta.

23/24 season Hincapie (Bundesliga) White (Premier League) Appearances 26 37 Pass accuracy 92% 87% Tackles + interceptions * 1.8 2.2 Ball recoveries * 3.0 3.2 Ground duel success rate 62% 50% Aerial duel success rate 57% 62% Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

As you can see in the table above, both players are comfortable in possession and win the majority of their duels at the back, at Bundesliga and Premier League level respectively.

Hincapie has averaged 5.11 progressive passes and 2.10 progressive carries per 90 over the last 365 days, whilst White has averaged 5.82 progressive passes and 1.15 progressive carries per 90 in the same period.

The Leverkusen star ranked within the top 1% of his positional peers for progressive carries and the top 15% for progressive passes, which shows that he is sublime in possession and constantly looks to bring the ball forward for his team.

Therefore, Hincapie could be Postecoglou's own version of White by offering a versatile and progressive option to play across the back four when needed this season, as competition for Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.