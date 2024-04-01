Do Tottenham Hotspur supporters approach kitchen-sink time with greedy anticipation, confident that their side will find that late, all-changing goal to continue a promising campaign?

Ange Postecoglou has certainly inculcated a sense of belief, drive and determination that has seen Spurs find a big moment in late stages on numerous occasions.

It doesn't always work out, but against Luton Town on Saturday, skipper Heung-min Son popped up with a late strike to hand his side victory.

Despite the summer sale of Harry Kane, the London club have been impressive in attack, after their fashion, but seek further firepower to carry the revival into the forthcoming campaign and build upon a solid base.

Spurs eyeing summer signings

After observation, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be of the opinion that improvements are required across multiple positions, and while Postecoglou has created an exciting attacking squadron, the anticipated return to European competition calls for depth.

As such, according to German outlet BILD - via Sport Witness - Spurs are attentive to Dani Olmo's situation with RB Leipzig, with the Spaniard's €60m (£51m) release clause active this summer.

Bryan Gil is expected to leave Postecoglou's squad this summer and Tottenham will hope that they will clinch Champions League qualification and entice Olmo to join, with Manchester City interested in the creative midfielder.

Dani Olmo's style of play

RB Leipzig have got a lot of talent in their ranks but currently sit in fifth place in the German Bundesliga, three points behind Borussia Dortmund in the top four.

Olmo is a talented and sought-after player but he has seen his progress across the past several seasons punctuated by interfering injuries, only starting 12 top-flight fixtures this term.

Still, as per Sofascore, he has created seven big chances this season to complement an impressive return of three goals and four assists, also averaging 1.3 key passes, 1.2 dribbles and 3.5 ball recoveries per game.

A versatile attacking midfielder and noted for his "magic" ability by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Olmo is capable on alternate flanks but finds his playmaking at its zenith when situated in the No. 10 spot, hailed for his "exceptional abilities" by Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, formerly of Leipzig.

His multi-angled attacking approach is exactly what Tottenham need, offering a direct threat while supplementing his teammates, having clinched 28 goals and 33 assists for RB Leipzig in total.

Why Spurs are interested in Dani Olmo

Tottenham might already have an elite playmaker in James Maddison but Giovani Lo Celso will possibly leave the club this summer and is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign anyway, with little chance of a resolution.

As per FBref, Olmo ranks among the top 22% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for total shots and assists and the top 25% for interceptions per clearances per 90.

Dani Olmo: Similar PL Players # Player Club 1. Cole Palmer Chelsea 2. James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 3. Alex Iwobi Fulham 4. Michael Olise Crystal Palace Stats via FBref

Olmo might not quite be sparkling right now but he's been inhibited by these niggling muscular issues; put those firmly behind him and he will no doubt return to the first-class form that has led to interest from some of Europe's heavyweights in the past.

His stylistic similarities to Maddison highlight the success that might be found in welcoming him to the fold, but perhaps more intriguing is the semblance with Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who signed for the Stamford Bridge side from Manchester City for an initial £40m on transfer deadline day last summer.

Palmer ranks among the top 7% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 13% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for pass completion and the top 10% for progressive passes per 90, showcasing his crisp passing and technical attributes that place him in the same bracket as Olmo, albeit performing at a far superior level right now.

He might not be playing his finest football right now, but what matters is that Olmo carries a protean threat with a natural flair and guile on the ball that would open up a dimension to this building Tottenham team.

He's not quite got the raw ball-delivering expertise of Maddison, nor has he the same lofty energy of Dejan Kulusevski - few do - but Olmo offers elite deftness in possession, dropping his shoulder and darting with a stag's gait through the lines.

Dynamic would be the apt phrasing: described as a "good finisher" by former La Masia coach Denis Silva Puig and well regarded for his mentality and lifting effect on his peers. Leipzig have won the past two DFB Pokal titles, with Olmo grabbing three goals and five assists from eight matches during this run.

Palmer too is tactically flexible and polished, complete, in his skill set. An attacking midfielder with much to prove after leaving Manchester City for struggling Chelsea, he has belied his age and inexperience to incredibly chalk up 16 goals and 12 assists from his opening 35 appearances as a Blue.

Chelsea have seen the impact of signing such a player, have drank from the cup of Palmer's prodigious quality, and while Mauricio Pochettino's side are struggling, Palmer certainly is not.

Postecoglou has the tactical wherewithal to make his move and bring Olmo to the club, offering an ostensibly higher calibre of football and a chance to take his promising career to the next level.

At £51m, it's a bit of a no-brainer. Manchester City might be interested but if the Lilywhites act incisively, Olmo will surely wind up down N17.