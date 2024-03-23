Tottenham Hotspur supporters will generally be satisfied with their team's progress this season, fifth-placed in the Premier League with ten matches left to play.

The ongoing international break allows clubs to pause and recalibrate, and this will likely have been welcomed by Ange Postecoglou given the chastening 3-0 defeat away to Fulham last time out.

Postecoglou said that qualifying for next season's Champions League group phase is not the be-all and end-all for his squad, instead prioritising growth and collective development.

This is an admirable and prudent approach, but a spot in Europe's elite club competition would certainly be a lift and a mark of progress for supporters and players, also improving the chances of landing the best talent in the summer transfer window.

Spurs' summer transfer targets

According to prominent German outlet BILD - via Sport Witness - Tottenham are set to wage transfer battle with London rivals Chelsea for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, having already made an approach prior to the winter window.

Both Premier League clubs 'knocked' for the 28-year-old back in December but there was nothing doing, however, Tah is understood to be intrigued by the possibility of a move to England, should a suitor offer Champions League football.

Spurs are well in contention to achieve just that, and given that Chelsea are currently 11th in the league table heading into the business end, 14 points behind Tottenham, Daniel Levy will be confident of winning any race for Tah's signature.

Tah is out of contract in 2025 and, as such, Leverkusen will welcome cheap bids for the player's signature, with Kicker revealing earlier in the campaign that a bid approaching €18m (£15m) might do the trick.

Jonathan Tah's season in numbers

Tah has been an integral member of a Bayer Leverkusen side working absolute wonders under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso this season, undefeated in all competitions, top of the German Bundesliga, into the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal and awaiting West Ham United in the Europa League last-eight.

As per Sofascore, the £46k-per-week titan has started 23 Bundesliga matches this season, keeping nine clean sheets, scoring four goals, completing 97% of his passes, averaging 5.5 ball recoveries and 3.3 clearances per game and succeeding with 70% of his aerial battles.

Jonathan Tah in action for Bayer Leverkusen

Considered to be a monstrous physical presence and a confident player with the ball at his feet, the 6 foot 4 star has been described as a "physically strong and very quick" centre-half by former Germany Men's manager Joachim Löw, with this supreme athleticism speaking of shades of Micky van de Ven, who also made the move from Germany to the Premier League last season.

Tah typically plays in a back-three for Die Werkself but is a proven player in a more traditional defence, highlighting the versatility that could be tailor-made for a place in Postecoglou's interchangeable, multi-functioning Lilywhites system.

He'd be perfect for Tottenham, augmenting a defensive group consisting of star defensive axis Van de Ven and Cristian Romero but also nurturing £27m January acquisition Radu Dragusin, aged 21.

With a return to continental competition on the cards next term and a desire to wade deep into the domestic cup competitions, depth is paramount and Tah would be the perfect fit.

Why Jonathan Tah would be perfect for Spurs

Tah has the highest passing accuracy from open play of any athlete in the German top-flight this term at 97%, placing him above even Van de Ven in the Premier League, with the Dutchman completing 95% of his balls for Postecoglou's side.

As per FBref, Tah ranks among the top 10% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 13% for passes attempted per 90 and the top 1% for pass completion, with his elite technical control and natural knack for goalscoring tools that would be well-wielded within Postecoglou's tactical set-up.

Jonathan Tah: Similar Premier League Players # Player Club 1. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2. Pau Torres Aston Villa 3. Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 4. Nathan Ake Manchester City 5. Levi Colwill Chelsea Sourced via Football Transfers

Moreover, Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk is considered Tah's most comparable Premier League player, as per Football Transfers, with such a skill set hardly unlikely to succeed down the N17.

Van Dijk has been near indomitable at times this season for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, thriving at the heart of a resurgent, title-chasing side and restoring a backline that welcomed no transfer additions last summer despite a dismal 2022/23 campaign, also contending with injuries to Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and shot-stopper Alisson Becker this season.

As per Sofascore, the 32-year-old colossus has been breathtaking in the league, completing 91% of his passes, scoring two goals and supplying two assists, averaging 5.1 ball recoveries and 4.3 clearances per game and coming out on top in a staggering 84% of his aerial battles.

He also ranks among the top 8% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for passes attempted, the top 10% for pass completion, the top 17% for progressive passes and the top 2% for aerial wins per 90.

Quite simply, Van Dijk is one of the best in the business, and while Klopp and Postecoglou implement different styles of play, both are reliant on innate understanding, progression and fluency.

This is evidenced by the turnaround in fortunes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season since Van de Ven arrived and settled the equilibrium next to Romero.

However, both stars have been sidelined at different intervals this term and this has laid the Lilywhites' fragility bare. This cannot be allowed to resurface and pull the squad back in regression after such promise throughout Postecoglou's maiden campaign.

Once described as a "defensive battleship" by former teammate Christoph Kramer, Tah must be signed, joining the fold and offering his skill set in what would add another layer to the building Spurs machine.