The January transfer window is due to slam shut tonight and Tottenham Hotspur may not be finished in the market after the signings of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Latest Spurs transfer news

Spurs reportedly have their eye on a centre-forward who could come in to bolster Ange Postecoglou's options at the top end of the pitch ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on deadline day, journalist Paul Brown has confirmed that the club have an "interest" in Bournemouth marksman Dominic Solanke.

The reporter has also claimed that it would not surprise him to see the Lilywhites make a late bid to sign the English centre-forward before the window slams shut, although he added that they are unlikely to meet the Cherries' asking price.

A fee of £50m was previously reported to be too high for them to turn down for the former Liverpool and Chelsea academy prospect at this time.

Postecoglou could land a perfect partner for the returning James Maddison to play alongside by securing a dramatic late swoop for Solanke.

Maddison's red-hot form for Spurs

The England international joined from Leicester City at the start of the season and has been a terrific signing for the Lilywhites, albeit with an injury-disrupted season so far.

Maddison has racked up three goals and five assists in 12 Premier League appearances for Postecoglou, along with six 'big chances' created and 2.9 key passes per game.

He currently ranks within the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers within the division for shot-creating actions (8.18) per 90, and the top 6% for assists (0.46) per 90.

These statistics show that the 27-year-old magician is a striker's dream as he consistently creates shooting opportunities and assists his teammates in the Premier League.

The stats that show why Solanke would be perfect for Maddison

The one-time England international has been in sublime form for Bournemouth in the top-flight this season and could be a lethal scorer for Maddison to connect with.

However, it has not been an easy journey to the top for Solanke as the former Liverpool striker struggled in front of goal during the 2022/23 campaign.

22/23 Premier League Dominic Solanke (via Sofascore) Appearances 33 Expected Goals Six Goals 9.2 Big chances missed Five Assists Seven

As you can see from the table above, the 26-year-old marksman underperformed his xG by three goals for the Cherries last term, which shows that his finishing left a lot to be desired.

Solanke, who has been described as a "clear threat" by journalist Josh Bunting, has taken his game to another level this season with 12 goals from an xG of 11.12.

He currently ranks within the top 18% of Premier League forwards for non-penalty goals (0.61) per 90, despite only being in the top 24% for non-penalty xG (0.52) per 90.

This shows that the £50m-rated dynamo has developed into a lethal finisher who can more than make the most of the opportunities that are created for him.

Therefore, Solanke would be a perfect striker for Maddison to play with as the Spurs star has the creative quality to split open opposition defences at will to create chances for the centre-forward to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

However, it now remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham will make an offer, or an offer good enough to tempt Bournemouth into cashing in, before the deadline passes.