Tottenham could make a "surprise" bid for one £84 million striker, following manager Ange Postecoglou's warning to Daniel Levy and Johan Lange.

Spurs targeting new attacker after Gray and Werner deals

The Lilywhites have moved to seal a season-long loan extension on Timo Werner's deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and one which includes a new £8.5 million option to buy.

The German bagged two goals and three assists in the Premier League during the second-half of 2023/2024, helping Spurs qualify for the Europa League, and this has seemingly done enough to convince club chiefs that he's worth keeping around.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites thereafter sealed a £40 million deal for one of England's brightest young talents in Archie Gray. The former Leeds United gem swapped Elland Road for N17 with Joe Rodon heading the other way, and Gray made his debut on Wednesday evening in Tottenham's 5-1 pre-season friendly win at Hearts.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

Gray and Werner are by no means Spurs' only bits of summer business, though, as it is believed a few more players could depart north London before summer deadline day on August 30.

Tottenham are also in the market for at least one new attacker, with many interesting names linked. This potential new arrival could be in the form of a new winger or striker, as the likes of Pedro Neto, Eberechi Eze and others attract interest from Spurs.

"There is appreciation from Spurs for Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace - and also with all of the other options we always mention here like Pedro Neto, this is absolutely confirmed," said Fabrizio Romano recently.

"So Tottenham like Eze and like Pedro Neto, and they have decided how much they want to spend in that position. So there is internal conversation, but they will bring in one more player in that position for sure - one more offensive player."

Postecoglou is also believed to be keen on replacing Harry Kane, nearly a year after he joined Bayern Munich in a multi-million pound deal.

Tottenham could make surprise bid for Viktor Gyokeres

Spurs have been linked with the likes of Brentford star Ivan Toney and Lille striker Jonathan David, with both expected to move on for cut-price fees considering they're in the final years of their contracts.

One striker thought to be well out of their price range is Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, who is commanding a release clause of around £84 million.

However, according to GiveMeSport this week, Tottenham could now make a "surprise" move for Gyokeres, with the report claiming he could leave for less than his exit clause.

This comes as Postecoglou allegedly warns both Levy and Lange that Spurs need to sign a new attacker ahead of next season. Gyokeres would be a very exciting addition, given the "unplayable" striker bagged 43 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions last season.