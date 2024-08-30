It's finally here; after a summer of non-stop rumours, international football and globe-spanning preseason tours, the transfer deadline is upon us.

While some Premier League teams still have plenty of work to do before the clock strikes 11 tonight, others seemingly have a lot less to do, including Tottenham Hotspur.

The North Londoners have already signed a plethora of talented players over the last couple of months, from Wilson Odobert to Dominic Solanke.

However, while the Lilywhites are unlikely to add any more big-name stars to Ange Postecoglou's squad today, they have been linked with a potential bargain in a signing reminiscent of Archie Gray's last month.

Tottenham's deadline day activity

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are one of several clubs who have been offered Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that Everton and Fulham are just a couple of the clubs who have been made aware of the 28-year-old's availability.

The good news for the North Londoners, who are interested in the player, per the report, is that he's available for a cut-price fee of just £5m due to his contract expiring next summer.

He wouldn't be a game-changing signing for Spurs, but given the price and his experience, bringing him to the club before the window slams shut tonight seems like a great way to improve the squad.

Why Brownhill would be a good signing for Spurs

Okay, so before we look at why Spurs should sign Brownhill, let's examine how his transfer would be reminiscent of Gray's last month.

Well, to get straight to the point, it would see the club dipping back into the Championship to sign an incredibly important player from a team who was recently in the Premier League and, while the Clarets ace isn't going to be as crucial to Postecoglou's squad in the long term, he could be a useful addition for the here and now.

For example, he made 33 Premier League appearances, mostly in central midfield, for Vincent Kompany's side last season, in which he scored four goals and provided two assists, equating to a goal involvement on average every 5.5 games, which is quite impressive for someone in his position in a team that was relegated.

Brownhill in the PL 23/24 Appearances 33 Goals 4 Assists 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.18 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, he had the captain's armband for the majority of those games and as Tottenham look to build a young and exciting team over the next few years, having an older head who's happy to play a supporting role and who also has leadership qualities can only be a good thing.

Lastly, across his entire career to date, the "fabulous player", as dubbed by former professional Lee Hendrie, has only missed 15 games through injury, meaning he could be relied upon to remain fit for the games in which he's called upon.

Ultimately, Brownhill is not a player who will change games for Spurs, and his potential transfer to the club would probably not even be picked up upon by fans of other clubs. However, he is a Premier League-proven midfielder with plenty of experience, a clean bill of health and leadership qualities, and he's supposedly available for just £5m.

Therefore, Levy and Co should look to bring him in before the window closes tonight, as he could be a dream squad player for Postecoglou.