Tottenham Hotspur may have already been busy in the January transfer market but movement could be expected over the next few weeks, with chairman Daniel Levy sure to pounce if the right opportunity materialises.

Last month, Ange Postecoglou revealed that the acquisition of a centre-half was his club's priority for January; having now completed a £25m move for Genoa's Radu Dragusin while also signing Timo Werner on an initial loan deal, it's safe to say that the club have enjoyed a tremendous start to the window.

And such additions come at a great time down at N17, with Spurs having put the malaise of a stark loss of form behind them to win four of their past five Premier League matches and advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Postecoglou will understand the importance of bulking up ahead of the business end, however, and there is still room for another incoming to strengthen the pack, with attacking midfielder Kasey McAteer believed to be firmly fixed on the club's radar, though a deal might be more likely at the end of the campaign.

Spurs transfer news - Kasey McAteer

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Leicester City attacking midfielder McAteer is a player well-liked at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has been monitored this season.

The 22-year-old had been in resounding form early on but has been afflicted with injuries that have hindered his progress over the past several months, though this doesn't appear to have dissuaded the Lilywhites.

Out of contract at the end of next season, the Foxes might be compelled to enter discussions with a suitor such as Tottenham, and this will be something Levy is well aware of.

Kasey McAteer's style of play

Highlighted as a player who can turn on the "magic" by Leicester correspondent Jordan Blackwell, McAteer does appear to fit the kind of profile that Postecoglou covets in his system, with his forward players fluid and multi-functional.

As per Sofascore, the 5 foot 10 gem has posted four goals in England's second tier this term despite only starting eight times, having also completed 85% of his passes and got stuck in by contesting for 3.5 duels on average per game.

With ease playing on alternate flanks and in a No. 10 role, Spurs could continue to observe the player's progress over the coming months and decide whether an astute offer would be worth it in the summer.

As per FBref, McAteer ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Championship over the past year for goals scored, the top 15% for pass completion, the top 16% for touches in the attacking penalty area, the top 2% for clearances and the top 19% for aerial duels won per 90.

While the whiz's innate eye for goal is obviously the most attractive weapon in his professional armoury, there is much to suggest that McAteer's campaign could be used as a launchpad for a prosperous career right at the top of the game,

With a crisp ball-playing ability and a desire to get stuck in and contribute toward the Foxes' defensive duties, McAteer is more than just a talented prospect and may well have created a hive of activity around his signature had he avoided the setbacks that have plagued him over the past few months.

Kasey McAteer: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Distribution Crossing Dribbling Tackling Defensive application *Sourced via WhoScored

Spurs have been known to delve into the lower leagues to procure first-rate talents over the past several years and McAteer could be the latest man to earn a shot at the big time in north London, perhaps even emulating his former teammate James Maddison, who enjoyed quite the start to his Tottenham career.

Kasey McAteer could be James Maddison 2.0

Maddison departed from the King Power Stadium in the summer for £40m following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, despite his contribution of ten goals and nine assists from 28 starting appearances.

Winning the Premier League's Player of the Month award for August after his first few forays in Tottenham white, Maddison has scored three goals and supplied five assists from just 11 matches this season, incredibly averaging 2.9 key passes per game.

Unfortunately, though, he has been sidelined since November due to an ankle injury, coinciding with a blip in form that pulled the side away from title contention.

Ranking among the top 5% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and progressive passes and the top 1% for shot-creating actions per 90, he is one of football's elite playmakers right now and this is reflected through pundit Jermaine Jenas' effusive praise, saying he's "on the verge" of being world-class.

And while McAteer offers a more direct threat, he may well find great success in following Maddison's footsteps and taking the next up in his career with a move to Tottenham.

Clearly, McAteer has some climbing to do to find a spot alongside the creative machine, but then by reuniting with him at Tottenham, he would be able to absorb the fruits of his labours once more.

But there is no doubt that the youngster is confident that with a strong run of fitness, he will be able to emulate his positional peer in cementing a spot in Postecoglou's project, and while he is at a different stage of development to the established 27-year-old, he offers some deadly offensive talents that could be sharpened into something deadly at Tottenham.

With Maddison's injury proving to be detrimental to the squad's fluency over recent months too, there is no doubt that a player of McAteer's ability would only enhance the ambitious project.