Tottenham Hotspur could strike a pretty cheap move for a defender who's been starring for his country this year, according to reports this week.

Postecoglou demands early Spurs signings in January

Following a series of injuries and suspensions this season, manager Ange Postecoglou has told Spurs to make early signings in January.

Defence is a particular weak spot, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both out injured. Indeed, manager Postecoglou's continued lack of faith in Eric Dier has forced the Australian to use makeshift pair Emerson Royal and Ben Davies once again.

Spurs' winning streak came to an end on Thursday night, losing 4-2 to Brighton, and it was their first match without Romero since Postecoglou ruled him out for five to five weeks.

"It's another challenge for us, with two games in a short space of time and a smallish squad available," said Postecoglou on Romero's injury, later insisting Spurs need to seal early January signings amid their squad shortage (via The Mail).

"Obviously if we can do business early it's great, not just because of losing Romero, but there's a whole month there - why waste it?

"Even if they don't play, you can bed them into training and our style of football, because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running. Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until the middle or end of February when they get up to speed, depending on the league they're coming from.

'I'd love to do something early, but even me saying that puts a challenge on us. Other clubs know we want to do something early, but I'm hopeful it will be much earlier than the end of the window before we bring someone in."

Tottenham have been linked with a host of centre-backs as we approach the winter transfer market's reopening, and one of them is Club America defender Sebastian Caceres.

Spurs could strike really cheap Caceres move

The Uruguay international has been a star for his country under former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa this year, with Caceres attracting serious interest from Spurs as a result.

His Club America contract expires in December 2024, meaning the Mexican side either have to agree a new deal for Caceres or sell him sooner rather than later.

Now, according to journalist Jonatan Pena, Tottenham and other interested sides could strike a deal for Caceres at under £8 million - which would come as a pretty affordable fee where chairman Daniel Levy is concerned.

Caceres has been praised by members of the media in his homeland as an "untouchable" star of his national team, making that fee seem like a price worth paying.