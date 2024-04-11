After a successful transfer window last summer, Tottenham Hotspur are already making waves in the market, despite the season still ongoing.

In February, the club signed extremely talented midfielder Lucas Bergvall for a fee of around £8.5m on a five-year deal, which secured their first piece of business.

The Swedish gem will only join the club at the start of July, but he continued to thrive on home turf, scoring on the Allsvenskan opening weekend.

The 18-year-old is destined to become a superstar, but what if Spurs signed another teen who’s potentially an even bigger prospect than Bergvall?

Spurs are keen to buy for the future

A recent report from Football Transfers has revealed that Tottenham will look to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson this summer.

The 19-year-old is expected to be at the centre of an English club transfer battle, with both Liverpool and Newcastle United interested, but it’s Ange Postecoglou’s side that are “intensifying their efforts.”

The Swedish talent is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League this summer, with his agent also keen on that outcome.

However, the Bundesliga side won’t allow him to leave for a cheap fee, especially given that he’s contracted to the club until 2028.

Why Hugo Larsson is so exciting

Despite still being a teenager, Larsson has become an extremely important player for the German club, cementing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.

The number 16 only moved from Malmo in the summer, but he instantly impressed enough to earn a spot in the starting lineup, and throughout the league campaign, he’s made 20 starts.

The player who was formally on Chelsea’s books is a central midfielder who can comfortably play as a box-to-box or in a more defensive-minded role, hence why he’s only scored two goals and provided one assist this season.

However, it was during a game against RB Leipzig that he really proved to be an outstanding prospect, playing a key role in his side picking up a 1-0 away victory.

Larsson vs RB Leipzig Stats Larsson Touches 52 Pass accuracy 86% Possession lost 5 Tackles 4 Interceptions 3 Shots blocked 3 Duels won 4 Via Sofascore

As you can see, Larsson is the definition of a complete midfielder who can be extremely versatile due to his well-rounded skillset. Therefore it’s no surprise to see that football analyst Ben Mattinson stated that he’s “very similar to Jude Bellingham.”

This was in regard to their style of play being alike, but their mentality, maturity, and professionalism are also similar, and at a young age, that could prove to be even more important than just talent.

Luckily, the midfielder has that in abundance, particularly defensively, due to his ability to contest duels, read the game with ease, and regain possession for this team, as shown by his defensive statistics.

However, the 6 foot 1 engine is also incredibly composed on the ball while having the technical ability to help his side control matches, with his pass accuracy and the lack of times he lost possession providing evidence for that.

Overall, the fact that Larsson has been tearing up the Bundesliga - a higher level than Swedish football - combined with his Bellingham-like profile, may just suggest that he's on course to become a bigger talent than Bergvall.