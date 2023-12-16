It is fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur have performed admirably despite losing talisman Harry Kane over the summer, with new skipper Heung-min Son leading the charge at the top end of the pitch as the club's leading scorer this season.

While the South Korean sensation has looked at home in his new, unorthodox number nine role, the question remains as to whether he is a long-term fit through the middle, with teammate Richarlison also still dividing opinion after scoring just five league goals for the club to date.

With Ange Postecoglou likely still hoping to fill the void that was left behind by the club's all-time top scorer - Kane - following his departure to Bayern Munich, it is then no surprise that the Lilywhites have been touted to make a high-profile swoop in January.

One striking target who has been mooted of late is none other than Brentford star, Ivan Toney, with the 27-year-old likely to spark something of a transfer battle, either in the new year or next summer.

Spurs transfer targets - Ivan Toney

As per a recent report from the Mirror, Spurs are said to be 'in the running' for Toney's signature ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea also believed to be plotting a move for the one-time Newcastle United man.

The indication is that Postecoglou is 'optimistic' of securing a new centre-forward next month, albeit the jury is out on whether the England international will be that man, with the Bees likely keen to keep hold of their prize asset until the summer.

Equally, any deal for the former Peterborough marksman - who is currently sidelined due to a betting ban - is likely to cost an arm and a leg, with a fee as high as £100m having been suggested.

For a player currently valued at just €20m (£17m), according to CIES Football Observatory, that may appear rather steep, yet Toney's prior Premier League success should make him a worthwhile investment.

The stats to show why Spurs should sign Ivan Toney

Still seeking to replace the 30 league goals that Kane plundered last term, Postecoglou could well forget all about the England captain by turning to Toney in 2024, with the latter man proving his top-flight credentials with 32 league goals since Brentford's promotion in 2021.

While the £20k-per-week hitman - who fired Thomas Frank's side out of the Championship with 33 goals in 2020/21 - has been out of action this season, there should not be too many fears over his ability to hit the ground running once he can return to the pitch.

If a deal is agreed for the "proven goalscorer" - as described by pundit Jermaine Pennant - then Spurs could find their answer to a certain Ian Wright, with the beloved pundit memorably trading Crystal Palace for another north London outfit, Arsenal, back in 1991.

That is the view of Pennant, at least, who recently described Toney as like a "modern era Ian Wright" amid reports of a possible move to the Emirates, albeit with the hope being that the in-demand ace choose the Lilywhites over the Gunners in the near future.

In the case of Wright, the prolific striker made the step up from Palace to the Gunners just prior to entering his peak years at the age of 28 - similar to Toney - joining for a then-club record fee of £2.5m.

Such a deal was a huge success for Arsenal as he went on to bag 185 goals in just 288 appearances in all competitions over the next seven years, cementing his status as an undisputed Gunners legend.

Ivan Toney's Premier League record vs the 'Big Six' Games Goals Assists Arsenal 3 1 0 Chelsea 5 0 1 Liverpool 3 0 1 Manchester United 5 1 2 Manchester City 2 2 0 Spurs 3 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Much like Wright - who was a relatively late starter in professional football - Toney has not had a smooth ride to the top amid various stints in the EFL after leaving St James' Park, yet now could be his chance to really blossom at a truly elite club.

As far as Postecoglou is concerned, the hope will be that the Northampton native, unlike Wright, goes on to perform heroics in Lilywhite, rather than the colours of their rivals.