It's probably fair to say that many thought Champions League contention would be out of reach for Tottenham Hotspur this season, having lumbered to an eighth-placed Premier League finish last term and waved a forlorn goodbye to Harry Kane in August.

But Ange Postecoglou said no, and stemmed the grungy flow that has seeped into the confidence of the staunch Spurs support, instilling life and a verve that had wandered astray; ten matches in, Tottenham top the table.

But disaster struck and Postecoglou's side faltered with a raft of absences exposing the frailty and thinness of the Lilywhites' squad, who have now suffered three league losses on the trot.

The forthcoming winter period threatens bleakness - especially with clashes against Manchester City and Newcastle United around the corner - and while Spurs have enough quality to stay in the race for top four, it's imperative that the January transfer window is used to fortify the fold.

Tottenham transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

According to a recent report from the Evening Standard, Tottenham have registered an interest in OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, with the Frenchman excelling in Ligue 1.

It's understood that Spurs are desperate for defensive reinforcements after losing both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero against Chelsea highlighting the lack of depth.

However, with Liverpool and Manchester United also eyeing a move for the 23-year-old, who has been valued at around £39m by his side, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will have his work cut out to present an enticing package.

Todibo's style of play

Todibo is a tall and imposing defender with a modern style that allows him to blend physicality and power with style and progression, always seeking to influence play from an attacking standpoint.

Only last month, Todibo set the record for the most touches in a Ligue 1 match since the records began in 2006/07, and given that Postecoglou is building a free-flowing, pass-proficient team in Tottenham, a transfer could work wonders for all involved parties.

It could also spell danger for Eric Dier, whose career down the N17 already hangs by a thread, having only started one game across all competitions this season and currently playing his final season, out of contract in June.

The 29-year-old Englishman ranks among the bottom 9% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive passes for 90, which evidences his incongruity within the new system.

As per FBref, Todibo ranks among the top 8% of central defenders for passes attempted, the top 18% for progressive passes, the top 7% for successful take-ons and the top 5% for tackles per 90.

Close

Proclaimed to be "solid as a rock" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Todibo has been a centrepiece within Ligue 1's strongest defence this term, with second-placed Les Aiglons having shipped just four goals from the opening 13 matches.

Todibo has indeed been instrumental, completing 90% of his passes across 11 outings, averaging two tackles, 2.8 clearances and 7.8 ball recoveries per game, and also impressively winning 62% of his duels and 88% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

The £20k-per-week ace was once a prospect in Spain with Barcelona and has clearly developed his passing prowess from his time at the club, which has been a key factor behind the recent wave of Premier League interest.

How Todibo compares to the Premier League's best

Dubbed a "Rolls-Royce" of a centre-back by journalist Antonio Mango, Todibo has earned his stripes in France and cemented his name as one of the finest in the country, but after 114 appearances with Nice, it's perhaps time to take the leap onto the Premier League scene.

The Evening Standard's report reveals that the player himself is actually keen on the move but, having made his Les Bleus debut in September, will be seeking assurances that his playing time will not be hindered by making such a decision.

Tottenham's defensive axis does consist of Van de Ven and Romero and proved to be as formidable as any in the division before that fateful match against former boss Mauricio Pochettino, but aside from the pair Postecoglou doesn't really have much to work with in regard to senior and reliable options.

Jean-Clair Todibo: Similar Players Player Club Fikayo Tomori AC Milan William Saliba Arsenal Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Sven Botman Newcastle United Andreas Christensen Barcelona *Sourced via Football Transfers

It's an interesting mix of defenders that Football Transfers has listed as Todibo's most comparable players, with the similarities between Arsenal sensation William Saliba particularly eye-catching for those of a Tottenham persuasion.

Saliba and Todibo were actually heralded as "diamonds" by Kulig for their partnership with Nice several seasons ago, which only further strengthens the claim that he could thrive on English shores.

The Gunners centre-half, aged 22, spent several seasons on loan in his homeland after signing for Arsenal from Saint Etienne for £27m in 2019, but he has been a mainstay since the start of last season and has chalked up 52 appearances, with his rise coinciding with his club's certainly not a coincidence.

The £190k-per-week colossus ranks among the top 7% for pass completion and the top 11% for passes attempted per 90, showcasing his first-class ball-playing talent that has led to Mikel Arteta describing him as "exceptional."

With Arsenal boasting the best defensive record in the English top-flight this season while also currently topping the table, Saliba's role has been vital, making 5.7 recoveries per match and winning 61% of his ground duels.

Todibo offers a skill set that really does look custom-made for Postecoglou's fluid system, actually noted for his strength in passing and tackling by statistical site WhoScored - indeed, such attributes bolster claims from Statman Dave that he has "complete control" on the field.

£39m is certainly no small sum and would eclipse the £27m January acquisition of Steven Bergwijn in 2020, but it would be an impactful addition that could shape the success of Tottenham's exciting season under Postecoglou's guidance.