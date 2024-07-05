The transfer window has been open for three weeks now, but it's only been in the last week that Tottenham Hotspur have burst into life.

Ange Postecoglou's side have just signed the incredibly exciting Archie Gray from Leeds United, and based on recent reports, it looks like Daniel Levy and Co are far from finished.

The latest name touted for a move to the White side of North London just enjoyed his best campaign in years and has even been compared to England international Marcus Rashford.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Tottenham have maintained their interest in Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and have been 'tracking the winger's situation.'

The good news for the Lilywhites is that the Tricky Trees have set a price at which they'd be willing to sell the talented Englishman.

The bad news is that the price is around ten times what they paid Chelsea for him a year ago, standing at a cool £30m.

If Levy and Co were to push ahead and bring the former Blues gem to North London, it would be a sizeable investment, but based on his performances last season, it's possibly one worth making, especially with comparisons to Rashford in his back pocket.

Why Hudson-Odoi would be a good signing and his comparison to Rashford

Okay, so before we look at why Hudson-Odoi would be a great signing for Spurs, let's take a look at this comparison to Rashford.

The comparison itself stems from FBref, which looks at all the players in Europe's top five leagues and creates a list of the ten most similar players for each one by position, and for the Forest ace, they have concluded that the Manchester United star is the sixth most similar winger.

The best way to understand some of the statistical reasons behind this decision is to look at how close the pair ranks for certain underlying metrics, such as non-penalty expected goals and assists, progressive passes, shots on target, passing accuracy, shot-creating actions, and successful take-ons, all per 90.

Hudson-Odoi & Rashford Stats per 90 Hudson-Odoi Rashford Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.27 0.32 Progressive Passes 2.82 2.58 Shots on Target 0.97 0.75 Passing Accuracy 78.0% 75.3% Shot-Creating Actions 3.98 3.45 Successful Take-Ons 2.09 1.90 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

So, aside from his statistical similarities to the England international, why else would he be a good signing for the Lilywhites?

Well, after several years of poor form and setbacks, the "sensational" 23-year-old, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, finally showed the footballing world what he could do again last season, racking up an impressive haul of eight goals and two assists in 34 games for a team that was in a relegation battle for much of the campaign.

Moreover, while a lot has happened in the years since, the former Chelsea gem is still the same person that Bayern Munich were willing to drop £70m on in the 2020/21 season, so if Spurs can secure his services as he starts to find his feet again, it could be a fantastic bit of business.

Ultimately, every transfer involves a certain level of risk, but with the fee not being too excessive, his recent surge in form, and the potential of what he could become, signing Hudson-Odoi this summer could offer a significant upside for Spurs - the comparisons to Rashford are just a bonus.