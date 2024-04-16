Ange Postecoglou will be well aware of his Tottenham Hotspur side's constant ebb and flow this season, with the halcyon days of August through to early November proving to be an inaccurate gauge of the squad's level.

It's important to remember that under the Australian's mentorship, Spurs have lifted themselves from the bleakness of the 2022/23 campaign and are headed for a return to European competition.

But after being thrashed 4-0 at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday, Spurs have ceded three points in the race for top four, with Aston Villa incredibly winning at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal on Sunday.

It is, however, clear that Tottenham require more than a patching-over this summer. Impactful additions are imperative, and Postecoglou might just be eyeing up the perfect player to strengthen the frontline.

Spurs' summer transfer plans

Tottenham will seek to strengthen across a number of positions but there is no doubt that Postecoglou is interested in improving his forward options, with much still to be desired this year.

As such, according to German reporter Christian Falk, the Lilywhites are interested in lodging a move for RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo, who is available if his €60m (£51m) buyout clause is met.

While Tottenham would present an interesting package for the player, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all registered their intrigue as well.

Why Spurs are interested in Dani Olmo

Olmo is a terrific attacking midfielder and while he has featured centrally in the past, he is starting to find his most impressive performances arrive when placed on the wing.

Dani Olmo: Bundesliga Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 18 Matches started 14 Goals 4 Assists 5 Pass completion 80% Big chances created 7 Dribbles per game 1.3 Ball recoveries per game 3.4 Tackles per game 1.1 Stats via Sofascore

Across all competitions, the 25-year-old has scored eight goals and supplied five assists from 22 matches this season, including a hat-trick as Leipzig won the German Supercup over Bayern Munich back in August.

While he had been afflicted with injuries in the early phase of the campaign, Olmo has rebounded to click into gear recently and is proving that, should hit fitness prevail, he is one of the most exciting and influential wide forwards around, having been described as a "magic" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As per FBref, the Spain international ranks among the top 16% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shots taken and the top 18% for assists per 90, showcasing his ruthless ability in and around the final third.

Dani Olmo: Similar Premier League Players Player Club James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur Cole Palmer Chelsea Michael Olise Crystal Palace Sourced via FBref

If he continues to produce his recent performance quality, carrying these fruits over to English football, then Olmo could present the likes of Dejan Kulusevski with a real headache.

Kulusevski is an immense member of Postecoglou's team but he has seen his consistency wane in recent fixtures and has actually been benched for the past three Premier League matches after being hooked at half-time against Luton Town, a consequence of Brennan Johnson's emphatic recent form.

While the Sweden international is a real workhorse, he's not been very effective of late and has taken just three shots across his past five top-flight matches, missing the target twice and seeing his other attempt blocked, as per Sofascore.

Moreover, he has only created five key passes from as many games, failing to register a goal contribution during this period.

While Kulusevski will remain a member of the Tottenham team and has proven on many occasions this season his singular quality, Olmo's introduction could see his match action diminish further.