Tottenham Hotspur drew at Old Trafford in the Premier League last weekend but it will have been most pleasing for Ange Postecoglou that his outfit, hindered by numerous injuries, looked the better of the two teams.

Fifth-placed in the division after 21 fixtures, Spurs have rediscovered their identity under the Australian's guidance and have put the malaise of the 2022/23 term to bed.

Frankly, the major sticking point of the current campaign has been the lack of depth, inflamed by those injury problems over the past few months, but with January bids already tied up for Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner, Spurs are now in a good position.

That's not to say Postecoglou won't strike again this month, however...

Spurs' winter transfer targets

Spurs have signed a centre-back and a versatile forward, known to be two priority areas for the club, but have yet to sign a centre-midfielder, with England internationals Conor Gallagher and Kalvin Phillips both linked.

Both prospective deals have their sticking points, however, and it might be that Postecoglou waits until the summer to strengthen his side's engine room with the right player, instead making a move of a shrewder nature this month.

Indeed, according to football.london's Alasdair Gold, Tottenham are interested in Norwich City's rising star Jonathan Rowe, with the 20-year-old being monitored by multiple Premier League clubs - it's stressed that an official move has not been made.

He noted: "Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs to have shown an interest in Norwich's talented winger Jonathan Rowe, but at this moment have not made a move for the versatile 20-year-old."

Jonathan Rowe: Strengths + Weaknesses Strengths Weaknesses Finishing Crossing Defensive contribution Holding onto the ball Passing List courtesy of WhoScored.

How Jonathan Rowe would fit in at Spurs

Last season, a teenage Rowe was but a prospect on the fringe of the Canaries' unsuccessful push for promotion from the Championship, making three substitute appearances at the end of the campaign.

Something clicked in pre-season and the young winger has made the most emphatic of introductions to life on the major stage, with the noteworthy return of 12 goals and three assists from 28 appearances across all competitions.

In the Championship, as per Sofascore, Rowe has complemented his 13 direct goal contributions across 23 starting appearances with 1.0 key passes, 1.3 tackles and 3.1 ball recoveries per game, earning praise for his "scintillating form" by pundit Carlton Palmer.

Tottenham would wield a dynamic and versatile new winger by sealing this starlet's signature, one who could add something new to the frontline, ranking among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Championship over the past year for goals, the top 13% for tackles and the top 20% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref.

With such exciting natural talent, Spurs could sign their next James Maddison by completing a swoop for Rowe, with the England international also emerging from his footballing infancy with the Canaries before transferring to Leicester City for a fee rising to £22m in 2018.

Now 27 years old and considered one "of the best players of the season" by The Times' Henry Winter, Maddison ranks among the top 5% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and progressive passes and the top 2% for shot-creating actions per 90.

James Maddison's record in the EFL Season (Club) Games Goals Assists 2014/15 (Coventry) 12 2 1 2015/16 (Coventry) 23 3 3 2016/17 (Norwich) 3 1 0 2017/18 (Norwich) 44 14 8 Stats via Transfermarkt.

The 5 foot 8 Rowe - dubbed a "real talent" by one voice on the Pink Un Podcast - is an attacking outlet of a more direct nature but that is not to say that he can't bloom into a force just like the Spurs playmaking machine.

If a deal is feasible and affordable to complete this month, Tottenham must take advantage of Rowe's blistering start to life, adding him to the ranks and nurturing him to the fore.