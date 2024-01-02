Highlights Tottenham are looking to sign a new defender, forward, and midfielder in the January transfer market to strengthen their progress under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs scouts have been impressed by one Premier League star's performances but a winter acquisition may be difficult.

The player's dynamic playing style and prolific goal-scoring record make him an ideal partner for Heung-min Son.

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign multiple players in the January transfer market, with the clear signs of progress under Ange Postecoglou's guidance now requiring buttressing ahead of the business end of the campaign.

The Australian manager has handed chairman Daniel Levy a shopping list comprised of a new defender, forward and midfielder, with plans to sign a Premier League star now shaping up.

Spurs transfer news - Hwang Hee-chan

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur scouts have been 'blown away' by the performances of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan this season ahead of a possible bid for his signature.

It's understood that while Spurs are interested in a move, a winter acquisition would prove difficult to secure and efforts could be made instead to snap him up in the summer.

The 27-year-old penned a new long-term deal at Molineux only two weeks ago after a stunning return this season, but this may well have been enacted to give the Old Gold greater bargaining power for an inevitable influx of bids, should his red-hot form continue.

Hwang Hee-chan's style of play

Nicknamed "The Bull" for his lively presence on the pitch and imposing stature, Hwang is a dynamic forward, capable of playing across the frontline, with a growing skill as a prolific marksman after Gary O'Neil shifted him into a regular role as focal frontman this term.

Former Liefering and Salzburg head coach Peter Zeidler once said, “he's exceptional, has a brutal dynamism. I've rarely seen anything like it." While one-time teammate Erling Haaland remarked on his "absolutely crazy" style of play.

Across his first two campaigns in England, the £70k-per-week ace only scored eight league goals, never quite clicking the different facets together despite evident glimpses of talent, but this year he has come alive, plundering ten goals from just 17 starts in the league.

Such success places him among the top 2% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored per 90, as per FBref, instrumental as the talisman for a Wolves side defying pre-season expectations to sit 13 points of the relegation zone after the term's midpoint.

Given Hwang's growing aptitude as his side's recognised centre-forward - having been remarked to be “oozing confidence” on Sky Sports - it might be wise to secure his services to work in flux with Heung-min Son, who could form a deadly connection with his compatriot at club level.

Imagine Hwang & Son Heung-min

Son is principally a left winger but has often placed up front this season in the wake of Harry Kane's summer sale to Bayern Munich, with the 31-year-old scoring nine goals from just 12 matches centrally this year.

But with Richarlison bang in form right now, he has drifted back into his natural wide placement, and given that he has also created 11 big chances in the Premier League - bettered only by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold - his sublime multi-functionality will prove invaluable in maintaining Hwang's purple patch in London.

With Son also ranking among the top 7% of positional peers for shot-creating action and progressive passes per 90, there is little question over his effectiveness in supplying teammates, and this might be the perfect signing to continue the Postecoglou revolution.

Indeed, the thought of two deadly forwards doing their thing in the Australian's swashbuckling front line is salivating.