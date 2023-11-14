Tottenham could sign a "rapid" centre-back target for just £25 million in January, with a fee in and around that figure "too good to turn down".

Postecoglou's problems at Spurs

On Saturday, the north Londoners succumbed to a 2-1 defeat away to Wolves and their second Premier League league loss on the spin - a scenario scarcely imagined just two weeks ago. Ange Postecoglou had made the best start by any new manager in the division's history, but a series of killer injury blows have now crippled Spurs' squad.

Star defender Micky van de Ven and playmaker James Maddison, who have both performed incredibly since arriving in the summer transfer window, won't be seen in a Lilywhites jersey again until 2024. Eric Dier and Ben Davies were the nominees to fill in for both van de Ven and Cristian Romero (suspended) against Wolves, with both struggling in parts, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played a more advanced midfield role in Maddison's stead.

“We started well but we could have been a little bit more positive, a little bit more aggressive, particularly with the ball,” said Postecoglou on Tottenham's loss to Wolves.

“I have got to temper that with the fact we’ve made so many changes and we’re not going to get the same sort of fluency when three of your back four are virtually starting for the first time [this season].

“We’ve made a couple of changes further up as well so it’s not going to be as fluid but we could have been more positive.”

The long list of absentees has exposed Tottenham's glaring lack of options behind their starting eleven, and reports have suggested that sporting director Johan Lange wants to sign a new centre-back in January to make up the numbers. Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is a target for Spurs in that regard, while Everton's Ben Godfrey is also liked by Tottenham.

Spurs could sign Kelly for just £25 million

Postecoglou's side quite simply need to sign an alternative to van de Ven in the winter window, as the Dutchman's pace and comfort in a high line is crucial to the way Tottenham play.

A pacy replacement for the 22-year-old would be ideal, with Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke claiming Tottenham could sign Kelly for just £25 million.

The Cherries defender has a contract expiring at the end of the season, meaning Bournemouth aren't in a position to demand marquee figures. Indeed, it is believed Kelly's club would find a fee of around £25-£30m "too good to turn down".

The Englishman has been revered for his speed by members of the press, with Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir also saying Kelly is adept at playing a high line.

Lloyd Kelly strengths Holding on to the ball Blocking the ball Concentration

"Find the ignorance/snobbery over Lloyd Kelly fairly odd," said Weir in September.

"Lots of comments asking who he is. He’s 24, a rapid left-footed CB, comfortable playing a high line, homegrown and has leadership qualities, having captained Bournemouth for a year."

All the signs suggest he could come as a brilliant second option to partner Romero at the back, not to mention a very affordable one.