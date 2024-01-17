Tottenham Hotspur have already made two additions to their side during the January transfer window and are now reportedly eyeing up a Championship starlet...

Spurs' interest in an England U21 international

According to Alasdair Gold in football.london, Spurs are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Norwich City hotshot Jonathan Rowe after his electric season so far.

The journalist's report claims that the Lilywhites are monitoring the England U21 international's situation amid interest from other, unnamed, Premier League clubs.

There is, however, no mention of how much it would cost to secure his signature or whether a deal would be done this month or in the summer, should a team make a move for his services.

Ange Postecoglou could sign an exciting partner for James Maddison at the top end of the pitch by winning the race to land the young winger.

James Maddison's creative brilliance

The England international hit the ground running in North London after his permanent switch from Leicester City ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Maddison has proven himself to be a terrific creator who can split open opposition defences almost at will to provide his teammates with high-quality opportunities in front of goal.

Maddison vs att. mids & wingers in 23/24 Premier League (via FBref) Statistic (per 90) Percentile rank Assists (0.51) Top 6% Expected Assisted Goals (0.29) Top 17% Shot-creating actions (8.17) Top 1% Progressive passes (9.91) Top 1% Passes attempted (56.49) Top 6%

As you can see in the table above, the former Norwich star has been one of the best creators and one of the most progressive talents in his position in the Premier League this season.

He could be the perfect midfielder to play alongside Rowe in the attacking set-up for Spurs as the Canaries youngster is a player who has the potential to make the most of Maddison's creativity.

Jonathan Rowe's finishing quality

The Norwich star has burst onto the scene in the Championship this season and showcased his quality in the final third as a ruthless finisher from either wing.

He is comfortable on the left or the right flank and is adept at using both feet. The 20-year-old whiz has scored five with his right foot, four with his left, and three with his head in all competitions.

This shows that he is a complete finisher who can use either foot or his head to find the back of the net, whilst the Yellows wizard has also been efficient in front of goal.

Rowe, whose recent goal against Hull - as shown above - was described as "absolutely sublime" by podcaster HLTCO, has scored 11 Championship goals from 4.29 Expected Goals in 25 appearances this season.

He has significantly outperformed the quality of chances that his teammates have provided him with, whilst scoring in a variety of ways, and this suggests that the Spurs target would thrive alongside Maddison if the 5 foot 8 gem can make the step up to the top-flight.

The current Tottenham star has the ability to create high-quality chances at an impressive rate and he could, therefore, provide Rowe with the opportunities he needs to find the back of the net week-in-week-out for Postecoglou, which is why they could be an exciting pairing for the club.