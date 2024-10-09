Dominic Solanke has had a brilliant start to life at Tottenham. He was exactly what they needed. A focal point, a frontman, someone capable of linking the play, dropping in and scoring goals. Harry Kane, pretty much, isn't it?

Well, Solanke is his own man and he could coincidentally don an England jersey alongside Kane over the coming days having been named in Lee Carsley's latest Three Lions squad.

It's a just reward for a fine first few months at Spurs in which he's overcome injury to score three goals and supply two assists across eight outings.

Even during the club's disastrous 3-2 defeat to Brighton, the former Bournemouth man came away from the South Coast with praise.

He played a delicious ball in behind the Seagulls' defence for Brennan Johnson's opener and was involved in James Maddison's goal too.

Although he's been a great signing at first glance, Ange Postecoglou and Co are not resting on their laurels.

Spurs looking to strengthen their attack

Solanke signed over the summer in a deal worth £65m. It was a move that raised eyebrows. After all, the Chelsea academy graduate had only really scored goals regularly at Premier League level in one season.

You can perhaps understand why there is a reluctance to solely rely on him then. Indeed, according to reports from Football Insider last weekend, another striker could arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2025.

That forward is Porto powerhouse Samu Omorodion. The Spaniard only traded Atletico Madrid for Portugal over the summer after a move to Chelsea broke down but English clubs still have a vested interest in the 20-year-old.

The report notes that Spurs have sent scouts to watch the player and were in attendance as the young attacker scored twice against Manchester United in the Europa League last week.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Why Omorodion would be a good signing

When Chelsea agreed a fee of £38m to sign the Spanish striker from Atletico over the summer questions were asked.

After all, he had only ever scored nine goals at senior level and was an incredibly raw prospect.

The deal involving Chelsea ultimately collapsed but he is now proving in the top-flight of Portuguese football exactly why Todd Boehly and Co were pushing so hard to bring him to the Premier League.

Described as an "elite" forward by analyst Ben Mattinson, Omorodion happens to be outscoring the aforementioned Solanke having beaten the goalkeeper on seven occasions in just seven matches already this term.

He has played 466 minutes and as a result, is scoring at an even quicker rate than former Spurs man Kane this season.

Much to no one's surprise, Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer has been on fire this season and has scored ten goals in nine appearances. That's more than Omorodion but the Spanish youngster is scoring a goal every 66 minutes and at a rate of 1.21 per 90 compared to Kane's record of every 71 minutes and 0.89 goals per 90.

That proves just how exceptional the Porto sensation has been in 2024/25 to date and why he'd be a cracking signing for Spurs.

So, how does he differ from their summer signing of a few months ago?

Omorodion vs Solanke (2024/25 League Stats) Stat (per 90 mins) Omorodion Solanke Goals 1.21 0.40 Assists 0 0.20 Progressive carries 0.61 2.20 Progressive passes 0.91 2.40 Pass completion 84% 74% Key passes 1.21 0.60 Shot-creating actions 1.82 2.62 Successful take-ons 0.61 1.20 Aerial duels won 2.42 1.80 Stats via FBRef.

So, on the evidence of the above, it does appear as though the Tottenham man offers a more well-rounded style of play.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He's excellent at progressing the ball through carries and passing and he's also pretty strong when it comes to aerial duels.

That said, Omorodion is evidently the more clinical asset and it's not as though he can't offer anything other than goals. Despite Solanke proving more progressive with his passing it's actually the Porto star who supplies more key passes. Interestingly, he's also better in the air.

You might well suggest that Spurs don't need a new centre forward after the arrival of Solanke a few months ago but if an opportunity comes up to sign Spain's rising star in the future they must take it with both hands. He looks like the real deal at the moment.