Harry Kane. A Tottenham Hotspur legend, a Premier League icon, and the best striker to have ever worn the badge.

It’s just a shame that Ange Postecoglou never got the chance to work with the former Spurs gem and unleash him in his attack, with the forward moving to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Prior to his exit, the England captain scored an incredible 280 goals, which makes him the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. He’s truly an irreplaceable figure.

Although the Spurs faithful still wish he never left, they are in the market for a new number nine this summer, with one particular target having the potential to become the Lilywhites’ best striker since Kane.

Tottenham want to sign a new centre-forward

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Tottenham are “prioritising” a move for centre forward Santiago Gimenez.

The Lilywhites have already been in contact with his club, Feyenoord, over the last few months, as they plan ahead for a busy transfer window.

The Mexican is without doubt the first-choice target for Postecoglou, but they do already have a backup in place, Albert Gudmundsson, in case they do not secure Gimenez.

No fee is mentioned in the report; however, Transfermarkt have estimated his worth to be £39m.

Gimenez’s 23/24 statistics

In truth, it’s no surprise to see that Spurs are interested in signing Gimenez, with the 22-year-old having the potential to develop even further.

However, the Feyenoord ace is simply outstanding right now, taking the Eredivisie by storm, scoring an incredible 21 goals and providing five assists in just 28 matches.

The Dutch top flight has proved to not be the most competitive league in the past, but the former Cruz Azul star has also been tearing up teams from across Europe, netting two goals in four games in the Champions League.

Gimenez is the definition of a true finisher who thrives when playing as the lone striker with two creative wingers, which would make him a perfect fit for Postecoglou’s 4-2-3-1.

The table below displaying Gimenez’s statistics against Ajax earlier this season shows exactly what the youngster can bring to the table.

Gimenez vs Ajax Stats Gimenez Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots 4 Key passes 3 Successful dribbles 3 Duels won 9 Via Sofascore

The number 29 is simply a traditional number nine, a goal poacher who, on his day, can simply be “unstoppable,” as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

All three of his goals during that game came inside the penalty area, and with the likes of Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson, who love to fire balls across the goalmouth, Gimenez would thrive.

Despite being left-footed, he’s also not afraid to strike the ball with his weaker side if the opportunity presents itself, which makes him far less predictable in the box.

As well as having the ability to bring his attacking teammates into the game, as shown by his three key passes, the Mexico international is also full of energy, and he’s always a handful to play against due to his relentless approach, which suits Spurs down to a tee.

Richarlison has performed admirably in Kane's stead, scoring 11 goals this term, but he has never been a true out-and-out goalscorer.

On the flip side, Gimenez - who ranks in the top 3% and best 1% for goals and xG among strikers similar to the Eredivisie - is the exact profile that the club should be looking to sign. Simply put, the centre forward knows exactly where the back of the net is, just like a certain Kane.