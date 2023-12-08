Over the last five matchdays, Tottenham Hotspur have failed to win a single game, which has ultimately put them in fifth place in the Premier League.

Throughout this spell, it has been glaringly obvious that the gap in quality between the starters and the replacement players is huge. Unfortunately for Ange Postecoglou, he has had to deal with numerous setbacks due to injuries and suspension.

The central defender position is particularly light at the moment due to the injury of Micky Van de Ven and with that in mind, the boss may look to reinforce his defensive options in the transfer market.

Tottenham Hotspur transfers latest – Marc Guehi

According to Sky Sports, Spurs are interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, alongside two other centre backs, and have made him one of their priority targets as he is 'high' on their list of potential recruits.

The Eagles’ star has started 14 Premier League games this season and his partnership with Joachim Andersen is vital to the way Palace play.

Guehi may want to prioritise game time ahead of the 2024 Euros and Crystal Palace value the defender at around £60m.

How Marc Guehi compares to Cristian Romero

Prior to the long-term injury that he picked up in the 4-1 loss to Cheslea, Van de Ven was proving himself as one of the most complete central defenders in the Premier League. The Dutch star ticks every box for a modern defender, he has incredible recovery speed, composure on the ball, and proactivity.

Cristian Romero remains the first-choice right centre back, but he does not have much competition. There is no questioning that the Argentine is a quality defender, but his erratic nature often puts his side in danger, as shown by his three yellow cards and one red this season.

On the other hand, Guehi is a much more disciplined individual, only being shown a yellow card once in 14 matches, which was due to an argument.

Availability is key with the busy schedule in modern day football and the England international’s injury history is amongst the best in the Premier League. The 24-year-old has only missed three games in his entire career due to an injury that occurred in 2021. Romero on the other hand has suffered six separate setbacks since joining Spurs, keeping him out for 34 games since 2021.

From a stats perspective this season, Romero wipes the floor with Guehi but it is vital that team context is taken into consideration. The positive for Guehi is that he can operate on both sides of the defence, meaning that he can start or provide cover with ease. His performances versus Manchester City in the 2021/22 season showcased just how brilliant Guehi is at defending, which led to Football Talent Scout, Jacek Kulig, describing his influence as “Beast mode”.

Guehi has more than enough quality to play for a side that competes in Europe consistently and he would instantly make Spurs a team with class and quality in depth. With Romero’s lack of reliability and availability over the years, purchasing another dominant defender would send a statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League.

The right-footed Palace defender could provide perfect balance with the left foot of van de Ven in possession, as Romero does currently, which is why they could be an ideal pairing.