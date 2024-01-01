Ange Postecoglou has done great work at Tottenham since becoming their new manager last summer.

The Lilywhites were unbeaten in their first nine league games and have brought with them a refreshing and breakneck style of play.

Perhaps it's that swashbuckling approach that has resulted in so many injuries; Spurs are still contending without the likes of James Maddison, Micky Van de Ven and Manor Solomon for instance.

As a result, adding depth to the squad could well be at the top of their agenda as the transfer window opens for business on Monday.

Defenders Spurs could sign in January

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported in the final few hours of 2023 that a deal for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin was edging closer with personal terms having been agreed between club and player.

However, he's not the only defender on Tottenham's mind heading into the next few weeks.

Indeed, in December it was reported that Everton's emerging star Jarrad Branthwaite was a player they are keeping a watching brief on.

That's according to The i who revealed that Branthwaite has fellow suitors in the form of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. It will take an awful lot to convince the Goodison Park outfit to sell, though, with the outlet suggesting a £100m price tag has been slapped on the 21-year-old.

The centre-half spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven before breaking into the Everton first-team this season. As talent scout Jacek Kulig put it, he has been a complete "wall" since coming into the side.

How Jarrad Branthwaite compares to Jan Vertonghen

A move for Dragusin this winter would be a smart one from a Tottenham persuasion. It would not cost the earth, as Branthwaite would, but pairing the two together would also be a fine idea.

Of course, Postecoglou already has two mighty options at his disposal in Cristian Romero and Van de Ven, but one has discipline issues and the other is still on the treatment table. Since the latter's injury, Spurs have not been the same team with their unbeaten start swiftly followed up by four straight games without winning.

The Australian tactician will no doubt have aspirations of turning his side into title challengers but for that to be realised, a deeper squad is needed. This is where Dragusin, a 6 foot 3 titan and natural right-footed centre-half, and Branthwaite, a left-footed centre-back come into the equation.

Both would offer fabulous depth at the back, certainly better than the likes of Ben Davies and Eric Dier could offer, while potentially even forming an immense partnership together.

Branthwaite's left-footedness makes him a unique profile already and as such, he could well be the club's next Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian, now aged 36, is one of the finest left-footed players Spurs have ever had, certainly if you discount a certain Gareth Bale. The former club captain played a whopping 313 times for the club during an eight-year stay in the capital, eventually leaving in 2020 after a fine career.

Speaking about the veteran's qualities, former Spurs man Alton Thelwell once said: "Vertonghen likes to pass the ball with elegance – he’s like the Rolls-Royce of defending. He gets on it with his left foot, he’s got excellent ability and the same goes for Toby [Alderweireld] as well."

Coincidentally, that turn of phrase is one that's been reserved for Branthwaite too with a recruitment insider telling The i that the youngster is a "Rolls Royce defender who has everything." Fine praise indeed.

Jarrad Branthwaite: Ranking vs PL Defenders Stat (per 90) Number Percentile vs PL CBs Tackles 2.0 Top 16% Tackles Defensive Third 1.35 Top 14% Dribblers Tackled 1.29 Top 7% Interceptions 1.76 Top 10% Tackles + Interceptions 3.76 Top 7% Ball Recoveries 6.76 Top 9% Aerials Won 2.59 Top 28% Data via FBRef - from the 2023/24 season.

Interestingly, both possess natural leadership skills too. As we know, Vertonghen was a fine captain for Spurs but the Everton defender is someone who is a future skipper in the making at the top level, having led England U21s this season.

£100m would be an awful lot to spend and to be realistic, it's likely way out of Tottenham's reach. However, if a compromise can be made on a deal, it would be a fabulous one to wrap up.