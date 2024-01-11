It's been a whirlwind of a start to the January transfer window for those of a Tottenham Hotspur persuasion, but the movement in the market looks to be setting up success for the business end of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou was brought in after a disappointing 2022/23 season and has swiftly established himself as a first-class manager capable of leading Spurs to new heights.

The Premier League competitors have, however, been blighted by injuries and a certain fragility in the squad. With centre-back Radu Dragusin and forward Timo Werner joining the fold already, sights are now set on a midfielder.

The latest on Tottenham's hunt for a midfielder

According to the Independent, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will indeed set their sights on a centre-midfielder after tidying up the aforementioned areas of the field, with Conor Gallagher 'still top of the list'.

Gallagher, an all-action and commanding player, is considered the perfect profile and Chelsea are willing to sell, ensuring that they can strengthen their frontline.

However, a deal will fall into the ballpark of £50m, and whether Spurs boast the financial means to make such a move bloom into fruition remains to be seen.

Conor Gallagher's style of play

The imminent African Cup of Nations has snatched Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr away from the Tottenham fold for the next month or so, but bolstering the engine room would not be carried out in haste.

Gallagher would be the perfect player to waltz in and make the centre of the park down the N17 his own, having supplied four assists across 19 appearances in the English top-flight this term, as per Sofascore, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 1.3 key passes, 2.7 tackles and 6.8 ball recoveries per game while succeeding with 77% of his dribbles.

Described as a "monster" both in and out of possession by one football content creator, Gallagher has been a shining light in another abject year at Stamford Bridge and the news of his possible departure has left a bitter taste in the mouths of supporters.

But with the Blues board seemingly intent on cashing in, Spurs are only too happy to take advantage of a star who ranks among the top 19% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and successful take-ons, the top 17% for tackles and the top 2% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

Conor Gallagher: Most similar players #1 Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) #2 Konrad Laimer (Bayern) #3 Hicham Boudaoui (Nice) #4 Curtis Jones (Liverpool) #5 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) List supplied by FBref.

The stats-led site also links Curtis Jones as a similar player to his fellow Englishman, with Liverpool's unsung hero proving across recent months why a player of his skill set is pivotal for a team challenging for prominence.

How Gallagher compares to Curtis Jones

Jones has long been considered an exciting player after rising from the Anfield youth ranks but it is only before the summer that he truly came into his own, starting the final 11 Premier League fixtures as Liverpool enjoyed a resurgence.

Jones' blooming presence as a goal threat has been instrumental in his rise within Jurgen Klopp's ranks, and after scoring against Fulham in the Carabao Cup the 22-year-old has taken his seasonal tally to four goals from 14 starts, with three assists to boot.

Among the crispest midfielders in possession, he ranks among the top 2% of positional peers for pass completion and the top 10% for progressive carries, 15% for successful take-ons and 18% for tackles per 90, which highlights the all-action semblance in style with Gallagher.

Gallagher, while having not scored this term as he plays a more creative role, has proved his goalscoring prowess in the past and plundered eight strikes from 34 matches when he was on loan with Crystal Palace two years ago.

He must be signed, offering the final piece of the puzzle to complete Tottenham's midfield and ensure Postecoglou's vision is realised in all its vibrant colours.