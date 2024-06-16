There’s no two ways about it: Heung-min Son will go down as a legend of the Premier League, let alone Tottenham Hotspur.

Even without the brilliance of Harry Kane, the number seven proved that he’s a superstar in 2023/24, scoring an impressive 17 goals and providing ten assists over 34 Premier League starts.

However, with his 32nd birthday just around the corner, it may be time for the Lilywhites to plan ahead of time and find a successor they can develop into a world-beater.

Spurs’ search for a new attacker

According to reports from Spain via Sports Witness, Tottenham are plotting a move for attacker Takefusa Kubo, who they are 'very interested' in signing.

It’s said that Spurs are ‘willing to make an offer’ for the Japanese star as they bid to beat the competition.

It’s reported that Kubo currently has a £51m release clause in his contract, and Real Sociedad will demand a fee close to that number if any sale is to happen.

However, Spurs aren’t the only Premier League side looking to acquire the winger, with Manchester United and Liverpool both interested.

How Kubo compares to Lamine Yamal

Although Kubo may not be a household name just yet, he’s been destined for greatness ever since his move to Real Madrid in 2019.

After plenty of loan spells to different La Liga outfits, he finally settled at Real Sociedad in 2022, where he’s continued to develop into a brilliant attacker.

The Japan international typically plays as a right winger, however, he’s also got the ability to play in central areas, which makes him similar to Son in that respect.

Last season, the 23-year-old started 24 times in Spain, boasting a record of seven goals and four assists, which is even better than man of the moment, Lamine Yamal - who produced an output of five goals and five assists.

The 16-year-old Barcelona wonderkid is in the headlines at the moment for having taken the footballing world by storm over the past year, becoming a crucial player for his club and his nation, as witnessed in Spain’s 3-0 opening win against Croatia when he assisted one of the goals. In the process, he became the youngest player in Euros history.

Yamal is truly a one-of-a-kind talent, but according to FBref, Kubo is actually classified as a ‘similar player’ to the tricky winger.

Both La Liga stars are left-footed right wingers who play with trickery and pace, while also having the ability to use their weaker side if the opportunity presents itself.

Furthermore, what’s clear to see is that Kubo is an excellent finisher who’s likely to take his chances in front of goal more frequently than Yamal, as shown by their goals and xG ratio (captured below).

Kubo vs Yamal 23/24 La Liga Stats Stats (per 90) Kubo Yamal Goals 0.29 0.20 xG 0.15 0.21 Assists 0.17 0.20 Shots 1.93 2.37 Shot-creating actions 4.60 4.42 Successful take-ons 2.30 2.86 Key passes 2.43 1.55 Via FBref

As well as having goal-scoring traits, the youngsters are huge creative outlets for their side, often creating chances from nothing, as displayed by their immense number of shot-creating actions.

Arguably their biggest strength is their capability of taking players on with ease, which makes them extremely unpredictable in the final third, an aspect that would improve Spurs significantly.

Opposition defenders are often caught between two minds when playing against the duo, because if they stand off them, they’re punished, and if they get too tight, they’re often spun.

But it isn’t just a superstar of the current Barca side that he’s been compared to, with football scout Jacek Kulig also previously describing Kubo as being “Messi-level” in regards to his style of play.

Overall, it’s clear to see that in the right environment, the exciting Japanese star has the potential to explode and become an incredible player for Spurs, just like Son.