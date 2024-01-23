After Tottenham Hotspur failed to qualify for European competition last season, finishing eighth in the Premier League, it was pretty clear where the crux of the issues lay.

63 goals shipped was not a laudable figure, with only the relegated trio and promoted outfits Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest yielding deeper concession rates.

Taking the helm in the summer after closing the door on an illustrious tenure with Celtic, Ange Postecoglou did not solve the problem instantly, instead attending to other issues and completing the £43m transfer of Micky van de Ven on August 8th - over two months after his arrival.

This actually bespeaks the Australian's astuteness, his wits, ensuring his outfit welcome the correct addition to improve the backline, beating divisional rivals Liverpool to his signature.

Two-month injury layoff notwithstanding, the 23-year-old has proved a huge success, playing an integral role in the club's early-season endeavours and leading pundit Jamie Carragher to laud the "out of this world" introduction to the English game.

Could it be that Postecoglou is lining up a move for a Premier League star who could even eclipse Van de Ven's potential?

Spurs eyeing Premier League defender

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham are in contention to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in 2024, though they will have to fight against the likes of Real Madrid for his signature.

The Toffees have been resurgent this term despite a ten-point deduction in the Premier League, and it's understood that figures as high as £100m have emanated from the Goodison Park camp.

Spurs have strengthened in defence and added to their summer business with the £27m acquisition of Radu Dragusin from Genoa this month, but Branthwaite is an elite talent and would enhance the backline for years to come.

Jarrad Branthwaite's style of play

In the early days of October, Everton announced that Branthwaite had signed a new long-term contract with the club, which would keep him on Merseyside until 2027.

It was necessary, with a host of suitors circling and the 21-year-old producing some commanding performances across the opening months of the campaign.

An unused substitute across both of Everton's opening top-flight fixtures, Branthwaite has played the full 90 in all but one game since (absent against Burnley due to a one-match suspension), described as "an absolute wall" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As per Sofascore, the £35k-per-week colossus has averaged 2.1 tackles, 4.7 clearances and 6.4 ball recoveries in the Premier League this season, winning 67% of his contested duels to emphasise his monstrous defensive acumen.

To put that in perspective, Spurs stalwart Cristian Romero - who Lionel Messi once outrageously claimed is "the best defender in the world" - has won 70% of his duels in the league this term, so Branthwaite is making fine progress indeed.

Moreover, the Toffees titan ranks among the top 16% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year this season for tackles and the top 14% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref, and as he continues to improve over the coming years such metrics might even snowball.

A significant presence at 6 foot 5, Branthwaite is composed, cultured and commanding in front of Jordan Pickford's goal and has demonstrated his worth as a future England international and a leading defender on the European scene.

If Spurs added his qualities to the project, Postecoglou's chances of enjoying a silver-laden future in the capital would increase and then some.

Jarrad Branthwaite could eclipse Van de Ven

Of course, there is an important point to be made here. Van de Ven and Romero make up a defensive axis of formidable ability, with their presence on the pitch this season certainly felt.

Both have been inflicted with injuries and suspensions (the latter in Romero's case) to stifle the stunning start to life under their enterprising new manager, but there's no doubt that with both fit, flanked by Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro, the Lilywhites boast a backline of immense fluency and dynamism.

Spurs With & Without Van de Ven: Premier League 23/24 Apps W D L GC PPG With VDV 12 8 3 1 15 2.25 Without VDV 9 4 1 4 16 1.44 Source: Transfermarkt

Indeed, just look at the contrast in results during Van de Ven's period of convalescence over the past few months, returning last time out against Manchester United at Old Trafford in a 2-2 draw but a result that highlighted Spurs' superiority in cohesion and intent.

A player with electric pace and remarkable agility nimbleness for a man of 6 foot 4, the Netherlands international offers a singular skill set that makes him a brilliant tool within Postecoglou's project.

Van de Ven ranks among the top 10% of positional peers for pass completion, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90 to emphasise this point.

During his time in the English game, the £50k-per-week star has completed 95% of his passes, succeeded with 61% of his duels and averaged 1.6 tackles, 5.0 ball recoveries and 2.9 clearances per game.

Branthwaite vs Van de Ven: Tackling stats Stat (per 90 mins) Branthwaite Van de Ven Tackles 2.11 1.65 Tackles won 1.06 1.04 % of tackles won 81% 75% Tackles & interceptions 3.89 2.00 Stats via FBRef.

While he might be the crisper distributor, Van de Ven doesn't appear to be as naturally gifted a defender as Branthwaite, who has indeed been commended for his "Rolls-Royce" qualities by one Everton insider.

Evidently, the Everton man surpasses his Dutch counterpart across nearly all defensive metrics and given that Tottenham have actually conceded 31 Premier League goals this season compared to the Blues' 28, it's hard to argue that Branthwaite hasn't been one of the most robust and reliable players in the business.

Of course, Van de Ven has been absent for some important parts of the campaign and Tottenham have felt the thorns of his absence most severely, but Everton were defeated across both of their opening fixtures of the season with Branthwaite on the bench and Sean Dyche wisely placed him into the starting line-up henceforward.

Pulling off a deal for Branthwaite would be nothing short of a major coup, but despite the complications that would likely arise from this venture, there's little question about his immense potential and just how impressive he might be once integrated into the Spurs fold.