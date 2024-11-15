The last few years have been more than a little turbulent for Tottenham Hotspur.

From numerous managerial changes to the loss of Harry Kane and a complete change of style on the pitch, it's fair to say that the fans have been put through quite a lot following their team.

Fortunately, despite there still being undeniable issues that need to be ironed out in the coming years, Ange Postecoglou has seemingly instilled in many, including the board, a sense that Spurs are at the start of what could be an incredibly exciting journey.

However, to reach his goal, the Australian will undoubtedly have to overhaul parts of the squad, which should, in turn, see an exciting youngster like Mikey Moore given more game time regularly, although the young Englishman could soon have an incredibly promising rival to develop alongside in the coming years.

Mikey Moore's incredible talent

So, before we get to the youngster who could challenge Moore in years to come, let's look at why so many people are, and so many more should be excited about the young Englishman.

The main reason is his frankly ridiculous record at the youth level, as in 33 matches for the Lilywhites' various junior sides, the "fearless" 17-year-old, as dubbed by James Maddison, has found the back of the net on 20 occasions and provided 15 assists to boot, equating to an average of 1.06 goal involvements every game.

It's not just in the academy where he's impressed either, as in 36 appearances across the England U15s to U19s, the Southwark-born sensation has scored 19 goals and provided seven assists, meaning he's maintained an average of a goal involvement every 1.38 games at the international level.

Moore's youth record Team U18s U21s UEFA Youth League Games 24 4 5 Goals 19 1 0 Assists 13 2 0 Goal Involvements * 1.33 0.75 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt (* = per match)

Finally, while he hasn't scored a competitive goal for the senior side just yet, he's looked impressive in his ten appearances to date, particularly against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, when he won the Man of the Match award and was compared to Neymar of all people by teammate Maddison.

However, with all that said, he could be competing with another exciting youngster for game time in the coming months, someone who's showing as much, if not even more talent at a senior level.

The prospect who could challenge Moore

So, the youngster who could prove to be Moore's biggest rival at Spurs is none other than 18-year-old Min-hyeok Yang, who signed for the club from South Korean club Gangwon FC in the summer but is set to officially join up with Postecoglou's squad before January.

According to Transfermarkt, the Lilywhites paid €4m for the exciting attacker, which is about £3m and a record for a player coming straight from South Korea to European football.

Now, the reason the Gwangju-born dynamo could become a big rival for Moore following his arrival is that, like the Englishman, he's primarily a winger who can play off the right or left, meaning that, as well as pushing each other, there is also a world in which the pair become the club's starting wingers a few years down the line.

With that said, how has the promising youngster performed this season? Are fans right to get excited about his arrival? In short, very well and yes, they certainly are.

In 37 first-team appearances this season, the promising prospect has racked up a seriously impressive haul of 11 goals and six assists, meaning he's averaging a goal involvement once every 2.17 games despite being so young.

Yang's recent form Appearances 37 Goals 11 Assists 6 Goal Involvements * 0.45 All Stats via Transfermarkt (* = per match)

Now, it would be unfair to expect the talented winger to come into the first team and make a difference straight away, but the signs are encouraging.

Ultimately, Spurs are fortunate to have two sensationally talented youngsters in Moore and Yang in the squad, and while there is every chance they both make it into the first team, they are sure to provide the perfect competition for one another as well.