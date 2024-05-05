After an impressive start to the 2023/24 season for Tottenham Hotspur, their form has been patchy at best of late.

During the first ten games of the season, the Lilywhites had 26 points, which included eight wins and two draws. Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou set the record for the most points accumulated by a new manager in their first ten Premier League games, as per Opta Joe.

However, since then, Spurs have played 24 games, winning ten, losing ten and drawing four. They have earned 34 points in that time, and have a goal difference of zero. It is fair to say that they have been hit-and-miss.

With that being said, Postecoglou’s side currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, on 60 points. However, they are seven points behind Aston Villa in fourth, although they do have a game in hand.

This season, Spurs have had a couple of injuries to crucial players at important times. James Maddison picked up an ankle injury in November to halt his fast start to the campaign, and Mickey van de Ven has had two separate hamstring injuries, causing him to miss a total of 12 games.

Recently, first-choice left-back Destiny Udogie has fallen foul of injury and will miss the rest of the season, and Euro 2024. The Italian has played 29 games in the Premier League this term, scoring two goals and registering three assists.

According to Fbref, also Udogie averages 5.83 progressive passes per 90, placing him in the top 10% of Premier League full-backs, and 4.33 final third passes, ranking him in the top 18%.

The 21-year-old is also a wonderful ball-carrier, averaging 3.12 progressive carries per 90 minutes, which places him in the top 12%, and 2.45 carries into the final third, which places him in the top 5%. He is a key component of Spurs’ ball progression.

Off the ball, Udogie is also an astute defender and averages 6.36 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 9% of Premier League full-backs. 3.95 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, which places him in the top 16%.

With Udogie’s injury a real blow to Spurs, there are a few options Postecoglou could turn to as a replacement. Ben Davies struggled in the North London Derby two weeks ago and did not play against Chelsea on Thursday. However, the Spurs boss has alternatives who could fill in at left-back whilst Udogie is sidelined, starting with this Sunday’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

1 Obvious option

Emerson Royal

The obvious choice to start at left-back for Spurs is Emerson Royal. The versatile defender has played all across the backline this season, including six times at left-back, where he lined up against Chelsea just two days ago.

However, the Brazil international struggled at Stamford Bridge against the Blues. According to SofaScore, Emerson won just three of his ten duels, was dribbled past six times and lost possession on ten occasions.

Despite a tough showing, Emerson is still a good option for Postecoglou, as his Fbref stats reflect. The 25-year-old Brazil international averages 4.39 tackles and interceptions this season in the Premier League, which places him in the top 10%, and 6.46 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 8%.

With that being said, he lacks some of the progressive skills that Udogie possesses, and could well struggle to help Spurs progress play, especially when playing out from the back. Emerson averages just 4.23 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the 75th percentile.

He is certainly a good option for Postecoglou, especially if he wants a more defensive-minded player coming up against Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

2 Tactical tweak

Micky van de Ven

An alternative option that Postecoglou has at left-back is to play Dutch defender Micky van de Ven out there, thus bringing Radu Dragusin into the side at centre-back. Whilst this may seem like an odd option, Van de Ven has actually played there before.

The 23-year-old has featured 15 times at left-back during his career, although never for Spurs, which could be a stumbling block. In fact, it has been almost one year since he has slotted in at left-back, playing 90 minutes there for Wolfsburg against Hertha Berlin last season.

Regardless, Van de Ven is still a good progressor of play, and, as per Fbref, averages 4.14 progressive passes per 90 minutes, and 4.78 final third passes per 90 minutes. This places him in the top 24% and the top 20% respectively.

Not only that, Van de Ven’s pace will surely stand him in good stead for a spell at left-back. Should he decide to venture forward, he is lightning-quick, which led football podcast host Michael Caley to describe him as an “utter freak”.

Van de Ven certainly possesses the recovery pace to get back in time. The defender averages 5.82 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 14% of Premier League centre-backs this season.

Starting Van de Ven at left-back is certainly a good option for Postecoglou. Whilst he may not have a wealth of experience in that role, the 23-year-old is quality on the ball, and a great defender, meaning he should be able to handle Salah well.

3 Wildcard option

Jahziah Linton

The outside shout Postecoglou has at his disposal is Spurs academy defender Jahziah Linton. The 19-year-old has made seven appearances in Premier League 2 this season, although he is yet to register a goal involvement.

The youngster signed his first professional deal last season, where he spent the majority of the time in the under-18s, but has since spent his first full year as a professional footballer in the under-21 side.

It would, of course, be a risk to throw Linton into the side against Liverpool and Salah for his professional debut. However, some youngsters thrive in those scenarios, and there is nothing to say Linton would not take to the situation like a duck to water.

Regardless, Postecoglou certainly has some big decisions ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game at Anfield. It is a massive game for Spurs in their chase for the top four, and defeat could all but confirm their place in the Europa League next season.