To the surprise of barely anyone, Tottenham Hotspur have made a busy start to the January transfer window, with Ange Postecoglou relishing the opportunity to strengthen his team across the park.

Adding talent to the backline is the Australian's priority - with discussions for a new defender still ongoing - but this has not stopped an agreement from being reached for the loan transfer of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Nor has such a priority meant rumours concerning a new midfielder have subsided, with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher at the front of such transfer discourse.

Looking ahead, Spurs likely still need a centre-forward to replace Harry Kane and Dominic Solanke could be one to watch following the 2023/24 campaign's conclusion.

Spurs transfer news - Dominic Solanke

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs - speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast - Tottenham have already enquired to Bournemouth regarding Solanke's availability, though a summer transfer looks far more likely at this stage.

With Arsenal also interested, Cherries boss Androni Iraola has attempted to dissuade suitors by slapping a reported £50m price tag on his talisman's signature, though as the goals keep coming such a figure looks increasingly less ludicrous.

Despite the acquisition of Werner, Spurs need a prolific target man to ease the burden from Heung-min Son's shoulders, and the 26-year-old could be the perfect addition to complete the frontline.

Dominic Solanke's style of play

Solanke is an energetic striker with an imposing presence, and having been hailed for his "predatory" instinct by one Sky Sports pundit after bagging a recent hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, is starting to back up Iraola's transfer valuation.

As per FBref, Solanke ranks among the top 15% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for touches in the attacking box and the top 8% for clearances per 90, highlighting his presence in the danger area and his desire to get stuck in and contribute toward the defensive effort.

Given Solanke's formative days with Chelsea and subsequent move to Anfield to serve under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship, it's clear that the striker has long been regarded as a talented forward.

And while his time with Liverpool didn't work out, Bournemouth still forked out an initial £19m to snap him up in January 2019, with Solanke scoring just one goal from 27 appearances.

But he's been shaped into a "top, multi-faceted forward" - according to The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell - and while he's quietly been impressing on the south coast for the past few years, his qualities have finally amalgamated to provide the complete, clinical package.

Premier League Top Scorers: 2023/24 # Player Club Goal tally 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 14 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 14 3. Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 12 3. Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur 12 4. Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 11 5. Hwang Hee-chan Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 *Sourced via premierleague.com

Joint-third in the Premier League's scoring charts this season - alongside Son and behind only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah - Solanke is in fine company indeed and if he can sustain a striking rate such as this then he will be in good stead to earn another shot at a team vying for silverware and continental competition.

Given that the £50k-per-week gem has also netted a goal against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup this term, taking his tally to 13, he is actually outscoring Son (who has 12 goals) across all competitions, emphasising just how effective he has been in striking sequences.

As per Sofascore, Solanke is taking 3.5 shots per game and hitting the target with an average of 1.2; last season, he was unleashing 2.3 shots per outing.

The newfound confidence and increased output in front of goal have allowed Solanke to take a major step in his development, and there is now a tangible sense that he will be headed for a team such as Tottenham in the coming transfer windows.

While Arsenal are among the contenders for his services, the 6 foot 2 centre-forward would perhaps have greater assurances regarding the regularity of his match action should he head down the N17.

Pulling the string behind him, James Maddison might be the best fit to fully unlock his skills in front of goal too.

Imagine James Maddison & Dominic Solanke

Tottenham signed Maddison from Leicester City for £40m in June following the Foxes' unexpected relegation from the Premier League, though the England international's creativity barely waned all year and he finished with a laudable return of ten goals and nine assists from 28 starting appearances.

Crowned the English top-flight's Player of the Month for August, Maddison swiftly proved himself to be a bona fide star at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was the inventive life heartbeat at the core.

Ranking among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions and the top 5% for progressive passes per 90, it's clear to see why he might be the perfect player to supplement a prolific phenom such as Solanke.

He has averaged 2.9 key passes per game this season too, which is a frankly absurd level of creativity; for reference, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne - one of Europe's finest ever playmakers - averaged 3.1 in the Premier League last season.

Maddison has unfortunately been injured since November with an ankle injury and this has been a defining factor behind the up-and-down form that Spurs have finally shaken off with a recent bright spell, but his return will be huge.

The £170k-per-week ace would be perfect for Solanke, as specified, with the Bournemouth talisman receiving 4.63 progressive passes per 90 in the league this season, hinting that he thrives as a mobile target man from which a pinpoint player such as Maddison could locate with constancy.

Postecoglou simply has to get this one over the line, and should Solanke continue his rich vein of form and mould it into something permanent, then he really could be the perfect summer signing to continue the revolution down the N17.