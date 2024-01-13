Tottenham Hotspur have neatly wrapped up some key pieces of business before the midway point of the January transfer window, which effectively highlights the sharp-witted approach under Ange Postecoglou's leadership.

The Australian manager has been a revelation for the London club after several years of tumult and his transfer work in the summer married perfectly with his tactical vision on the pitch, though a certain fragility of the squad's ranks has been the main sticking point thus far.

But not to worry, one brick at a time and all that and, truthfully, Postecoglou's project was ahead of schedule from the off after a blistering start to the campaign left the club in pole position in the Premier League,

Concluded deals for centre-back Radu Drasgusin and RB Leipzig's former Chelsea star Timo Werner have showcased the club's impressive new approach, and while a midfielder still seems to be an area of concern, there is confidence that the right player, should they become available, will be pursued.

Spurs transfer news - Santiago Gimenez

According to the Times, Tottenham might need to accelerate their plans to sign Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, with West Ham United now pursuing a deal for the £30m-rated striker.

The Hammers have been playing Jarrod Bowen up front of late but has picked up an ankle injury, with veteran centre-forward Michail Antonio also in and out of form and fitness this term.

A deal is not likely this month, however, with the Dutch Eredivisie champions eager to hold onto their man until the summer; this suits Spurs, who have earmarked him for transfer and will now bide their time.

Santiago Gimenez's style of play

Dubbed the "Mexican machine" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Gimenez, who stands at 6 feet tall, has been quite the prolific presence in Rotterdam since signing from Mexican side Cruz Azul in July 2022 - with data analyst Ben Mattinson stating that he has been "on fire" over the past 18 months or so.

Indeed, as Feyenoord triumphed in the Eredivisie last season, Gimenez provided the cutting edge to catapult his side to success, posting 15 goals from 21 Eredivisie starts.

Most pleasingly, the 22-year-old appears to have upped his game since the summer and has scored 20 goals from just 22 appearances across all competitions, including 18 strikes from just 16 league fixtures.

To emphasise just how deadly he is in the final third, Gimenez ranks among the top 1% of forwards across divisions similar to the Eredivisie for goals scored and touches in the attacking box and the top 2% for shots taken, as per FBref.

Santiago Gimenez: Key characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Finishing Ball retention Dribbling Passing Set-piece threat Defensive contribution *Sourced via WhoScored

Active and alert in the danger area, he is a lethal marksman, and having been praised for his "sensational" performances in the Netherlands by journalist Graeme Bailey, looks to boast an armoury fit for life in the Premier League, competing for an outfit such as Tottenham.

True enough, he's not as dynamic as Heung-min Son, who is principally a left-flanker but has compensated for Harry Kane's summer sale superlatively this season, scoring nine times from 12 matches up front in the English top-flight this term.

Richarlison too has more multi-functionality in Postecoglou's system, but this style as a focal frontman is something that Gimenez would offer to actually increase the dynamism and expand the dimensions within the squad.

And with James Maddison behind him, it would be a stunning acquisition indeed, fuelled by elite creativity.

Imagine Santiago Gimenez & James Maddison

Gimenez is a natural finisher and has been heralded for his "insane" record with his current club by journalist Antonio Mango, but such qualities would be negated on English shores without reliable supplementation, though with Maddison behind him, such fears are quelled.

The England international has scored three goals and supplied five assists from 11 Premier League displays for the Lilywhites and was awarded the division's Player of the Month award in August, signing from relegated Leicester City for £40m in the summer.

As per Sofascore, the 27-year-old has also averaged a remarkable 2.9 key passes per game and won 56% of his ground duels, with his inventive spark and industriousness only sure to hand Gimenez a license to thrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But his ankle injury suffered against Chelsea in November portended a run of form that pulled Tottenham away from title contention.

Of course, Spurs have now recovered and won four of their past five matches in the Premier League, and while Maddison remains sidelined (though he will return to action imminently), there is genuine hope that he will take his side to new heights once more when gracing the pitch once again.

James Maddison: Biggest Strengths Very Strong Strong Key passes Through balls Set-pieces Long shots Direct free-kicks Dribbling Crossing Ball retention *Sourced via WhoScored

As is clear from the table above, Maddison has so many different tools from which he could help Gimenez in his prolific endeavours, and the respective players could slot together with dire consequences for opponents.

Indeed, Maddison ranks among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues (FBref) for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions and the top 5% for progressive passes per 90.

This showcases his effectiveness in both pushing the ball forward and doing so with crispness and composure, and with Gimenez regarded to be an underrated dribbler, he could latch onto such passes and wreak havoc with his shooting skills.

While Spurs boast forward options in Son and Richarlison - with the young Alejo Veliz also considered a top prospect - there is plenty of firepower at Postecoglou's disposal, but there remains a hole from Kane's summer sale regardless.

Gimenez is the man to fill the boots, and with West Ham eager to sign him too it might be a wise move to Tottenham to burst their rival's bubble.