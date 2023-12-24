It may feel as if it was only yesterday that the summer transfer window came to an end, yet - like most clubs - Tottenham Hotspur will now be turning their attention toward possible improvements they could make to their squad when the market re-opens next month.

Heading into January, the major cause for concern for manager Ange Postecoglou is the defensive unit, with the former Celtic boss only recently outlining his desire to add a new centre-back, with little depth behind the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven - the latter of whom is currently sidelined with injury.

As per a recent report by the Mirror, however, the north Londoners are also looking to add a new centre-forward to their ranks if possible in the new year, with a void still there to be filled following Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich.

Related Spurs could sign a "modern era Ian Wright" in £100m Kane successor The Lilywhites are still in need of an out and out goalscorer to fill their Harry Kane void.

Of course, in Kane's absence, Heung-min Son has led the charge as the club's top scorer this season, yet a perhaps more natural, long-term fit through the middle is still required - particularly with Richarlison still hardly prolific with just four league goals to his name this season.

With that in mind, it would not be the worst course of action for Postecoglou to try and reunite with Parkhead hero, Kyogo Furuhashi, with the Japanese marksman having been the 58-year-old's undoubted talisman in Glasgow over the previous two seasons.

Spurs transfer news - Kyogo Furuhashi

Following Postecoglou's decision to trade the Hoops for the Lilywhites over the summer, reports at the time indicated that the Greek-Aussie was hoping to bring the prolific striker with him to England - with a fee of around £30m having been suggested.

The former Vissel Kobe hitman ultimately stayed put at Celtic Park - having also signed a new long-term deal over the summer - yet a report last month indicated that Postecoglou had sent Spurs scouts to watch the 28-year-old in action.

That would suggest that the experienced coach is keeping a close eye on his former asset, with it seemingly not out of the question that the Premier League side could revive their interest next month - particularly amid the continued search for a striker.

If Daniel Levy and co are able to strike a deal with the Old Firm giants, it could prove a real masterstroke as far as the top four hopefuls are concerned.

Kyogo's record under Postecoglou

The former Yokohama F.Marinos boss clearly has a strong affinity with the Celtic star, having brought the striker to Glasgow from Japan as his first Hoops signing back in the summer of 2021.

That £4.5m deal has since proven an undoubted bargain for the Scottish champions, with Kyogo having gone on to net 62 goals and provide 13 assists in just 108 games in all competitions while north of the border.

Of those 62 strikes, 54 of them came in just 83 games under Postecoglou's watch, with the diminutive marksman having since been unable to maintain that red-hot momentum under Brendan Rodgers, scoring just eight goals in 25 games in all competitions in 2023/24.

The 21-cap international was particularly impressive last term as Celtic romped to the treble, remarkably netting 34 times across all fronts, with his total tally of 39 goal involvements even beyond what Kane achieved last season in Lilywhite - the Englishman registering 37 goals and assists.

While replicating such a feat in the Premier League is a different kettle of fish, ex-Celtic defender Ramon Vega certainly believes that Kyogo has the ability to thrive in English football, having said as much earlier this year:

"I believe Kyogo could fit into any team in the Premier League because he is such a good player.

“Some people have talked about his physique and that he wouldn’t cope with powerful defenders but I don’t buy into that. He has such quality and speed and a brilliant football brain. He suddenly comes from nowhere to score a goal and his finishing is so deadly. He is such a fantastic penalty box striker and every team in the Premier League would love a player like him."

How Kyogo would fit in at Spurs

If Kyogo is to arrive in the new year, it could allow Postecoglou to truly get the best of talismanic skipper, Son, with the South Korean goal machine able to return to his usual starting role off the left flank.

While the 31-year-old is thriving as an unorthodox centre-forward at present, handing that responsibility over to Kyogo could be a wise move, particularly with Son having done much of his damage from the flanks prior to this season.

As per Transfermarkt, since moving to England in 2015, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has chipped in with 86 goals and 45 assists in 204 games in all competitions while operating off the left, thus indicating the benefit of getting him back out wide when possible.

As that assist tally also indicates, the £190k-per-week asset is also a real creative force when lining up the flanks, hence why having a dynamic striker to supply such as Kyogo could also be of real benefit.

Kyogo's 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season by numbers 36 games 27 goals 1 assist 1 big chance created 0.3 key passes per game 4.0 possession lost per game 7.11 average match rating Stats via Sofascore

In the words of Postecoglou himself, the reported Tottenham target's movement is the "best" that he's ever seen, ensuring not only can he stretch the pitch to make space for Son, but also give the Korean a regular outlet in the channels and in behind an opponents' backline.

That possible partnership could well be deadly in the second half of next season and beyond, with Spurs likely to be in for treat if Postecoglou can get Kyogo firing again - should a deal be agreed.