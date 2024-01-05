The January transfer window is open and Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is hungry for fresh faces to bolster his squad.

While Spurs flopped to a lowly eighth-placed Premier League finish last year - missing out on European competition - the Australian manager's transformative effect has rekindled the feel-good factor, with top four very much grabbable after 20 matches.

Fortifying the backline will be Postecoglou's first port of call, but he also claimed last month that signing youngsters for development is a strategy that will be adhered to, and, as such, Roony Bardghji could be the player to sign this month.

Spurs transfer news - Roony Bardghji

According to the Daily Mail, Copenhagen's Bardghjii is on the Lilywhites' winter shopping list, with previous reports from Italy stating that it is Postecoglou's 'explicit request' to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the teenager's signature.

While the Blues reportedly considering stepping forward with a £9m offer, it remains to be seen whether the Danish giants would discuss terms for a relatively small fee.

Bardghji, aged 18, is understood to be available for transfer this month nonetheless, and it's down to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to negotiate the best fee possible.

Roony Bardghji's style of play

Described as an "outrageous talent" by well-informed scout Jacek Kulig, Bardghji is enjoying quite the breakout campaign, having posted ten goals from 29 appearances this year.

Of course, the Swedish prospect rose to attention on English shores after scoring the winning goal in a ridiculous encounter against Manchester United in December, a detrimental blow in the Old Trafford side's chance of qualification to the knockout phase, which they indeed ultimately failed to achieve.

As per Sofascore, Bardghji has scored seven goals from just 14 starting appearances in the Danish Superliga this term, completing 86% of his passes, averaging 1.2 key passes per game and succeeding with 59% of his dribbles.

Principally fielded on the right wing, he could be the perfect player to complement Heung-min Son's abilities down the N17, with the dynamic club captain brilliant across a range of roles.

Son, aged 31, has clinched 12 goals and five assists in the Premier League this season as he floats between centre-forward and the left channel, with his 11 big chances created only surpassed by Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Heung-min Son: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Finishing Aerial duels Key passes Crossing Through balls Offside awareness Ball retention Taking set-pieces *Sourced via WhoScored

The South Korean boasts both the incisiveness and creativity to nurture Bardghji's skills and bring him to the fore, offering something more expansive than a regular target man would provide up top.

Also dubbed a "10/10" prospect by Kulig, there is little dispute over Bardghji's precocious skill set, but he needs to ensure that his next move is one of prudence, and with Tottenham interested, he could make the perfect step-up to continue his journey to the very top.