The January transfer window opened for business last week and Tottenham Hotspur appear to be on the verge of their first signing of the month.

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is reportedly set to arrive on loan until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with an option to make it permanent in the summer.

The 27-year-old forward arrives as a tried and proven option for Ange Postecoglou, having produced 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 matches for Chelsea earlier in his career.

Werner is a player with the quality to hit the ground running in North London but Spurs could also snap up a signing for the future in the forward areas by landing Jonathan Rowe from Norwich - a player The Daily Mail claim is on their radar.

The England U21 international is an impressive young talent who could be unearthed as Postecoglou's next version of Heung-min Son in the years to come.

Heung-min Son's season in numbers

The South Korean winger is a right-footed forward who is often deployed on the left of the attack, if not through the middle, and has proven himself as a clinical finisher.

Son has been in typically impressive form during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign so far with an exceptional return of 12 goals from 7.12 xG (Expected Goals) in 20 appearances.

Including the current season, the 31-year-old has outperformed his xG in each of the last eight top-flight terms for Spurs, which illustrates how ruthless he is in the final third.

Son's xG performance in last seven Premier League seasons (via Understat) Season Expected Goals Goals 2016/17 7.77 14 2017/18 11.02 12 2018/19 8.36 12 2019/20 9.70 11 2020/21 11.02 17 2021/22 16.99 23 2022/23 9.60 Ten

The veteran attacker has also showcased his creativity with five assists for Tottenham in the league this term, to go along with his sublime scoring quality.

The statistics that show why Rowe could be Son 2.0

Meanwhile, Rowe has caught the eye with his superb displays on the left wing for Norwich in his first full season at senior level at the age of 20.

The talented youngster had produced one assist in 13 Premier League appearances as a substitute during the 2021/22 campaign before suffering with injuries throughout the following season.

He has finally enjoyed an injury-free year, so far, and has showcased his quality on a regular basis for the Canaries under David Wagner, with his national team boss Lee Carsley describing him as being "in form" earlier this term.

Jonathan Rowe at Norwich (via Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists First-team 45 11 Four U23s 31 11 Seven U18s 31 12 Three

Rowe, who was described as a "menace" by Southampton reporter Alfie House, has been ruthless in front of goal with a return of ten goals from 4.25 xG.

This means that the England U21 international has outperformed his xG by a staggering 5.75, whereas Son has outscored his by 4.88 in the Premier League.

These statistics suggest that Rowe, who has also provided two assists for his teammates in the Championship, is similar to the Spurs captain in that he is also a right-footed left winger who does not need many opportunities in front of goal to find the back of the net.

There is no guarantee that he will be able to translate that over to the top-flight, though, and this move would, therefore, be a gamble for Spurs.

However, it is one with the potential for a high reward if Postecoglou can unearth the next version of Son in the 20-year-old Norwich starlet.