Tottenham Hotspur’s early season dominance has faded in recent weeks, with Ange Postecoglou’s team failing to win any of their last five matches, despite taking the lead in each tie.

Injuries and suspensions to key players kickstarted the poor run of form, which has seen Spurs reside in fifth place in the Premier League table.

The Lilywhites have had no issues in the final third this campaign, netting in every single game, yet they have been defensively vulnerable as of late, conceding 2.6 goals per game on average over the last five matches.

With Richarlison and Brennan Johnson failing to take their opportunity on the left of the attack and the previous issue in mind, the boss may turn towards 21-year-old Italian, Destiny Udogie, who has particularly impressed going forward since being drafted into the starting XI at left back.

Spurs transfer news – Samuel Iling-Junior

Postecoglou is keen to reinforce the left-side of his team, with Samuel Iling-Junior reportedly among the transfer targets, according to TuttoSport via SportsWitness.

Juventus are open to offloading the England U21 international, as he has failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI and his contract expires in 2025.

The move could be completed in January and contact has already been made between the two clubs ahead of a possible transfer next month.

How Samuel Iling-Junior compares to Destiny Udogie

The potential acquisition of Iling-Junior may have a domino effect on the positioning of Spurs’ left-hand side. The Juventus wide player is a “flamboyant” - as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - and versatile individual, who can comfortably operate all down the left, just like Udogie, and has often been deployed as a left wing-back for the Italian outfit.

The two players share similar strengths, including successful take-ons, progressive carries, and tackles, as shown in the table below.

Udogie vs Iling-Junior stats this season Successful take-ons 1.58 1.42 Progressive carries 3.61 3.01 Tackles 2.51 2.85 Tackles (Att 3rd) 0.35 0.63 Shot-creating actions 2.61 2.85 Stats per 90 via FBref.

From a positional standpoint, the current Spurs full-back has shown his ability to invert at times this season, whereas Iling-Junior thrives as a touchline player.

Therefore, the manager has the option to field Udogie as a left-winger, who can come inside in possession to breakdown opponents with his hypnotising dribbling, whilst still having a threat on the wing via the 6 foot Juventus youngster.

The ex-Udinese star has already showcased glimpses of how dangerous he can be in the final third, registering two assists and ranking in the 97th percentile for touches in the opponent’s box. He has also missed two big chances this season, which shows he can find himself in goal-scoring positions, but his current biggest downfall is his decision-making, but that should naturally improve with more experience.

Tottenham would be an extremely difficult to side to breach if Udogie is opted for in a higher role, as they could form a solid 4-5-1 out of possession with the two wingers tucking in and aiding the full-back. This could have been useful over the last month, when Spurs have been far too easy to breach.

The number 38 who idolised legendary left back Marcelo when he was growing up, boasts impressive defensive stats, making 3.08 tackles per game, 1.54 interceptions, and 3.34 clearances, so despite showing signs of inexperience, his underlying statistics are amongst the best in the Premier League this season.

Any left-back who possesses attacking traits - such as Iling-Junior - and Udogie as a duo, would work superbly and provide balance at both ends of the field, in and out of possession.

The Spurs faithful have experienced a young left back be converted to a flying winger with incredible pace and carrying ability previously, and Udogie could follow in the footsteps of Gareth Bale.