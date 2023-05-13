Tottenham Hotspur saw their hopes of Champions League qualification disappear following their defeat at Aston Villa, and Cristian Romero has been singled out for particular criticism for his performance.

How did Romero play at Villa Park?

The Argentina international was one of many poor performers as goals from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz confined Spurs to yet another defeat.

The centre-back was reckless yet again, making three fouls, one of which directly led to Luiz's free-kick goal. The 25-year-old also lost the ball eight times, lost four of his six ground duels and received a yellow card as per SofaScore.

In his post-match ratings for Football.London, journalist Alasdair Gold awarded Romero a low three out of ten rating for his display, bemoaning his lack of composure.

"Went flying in the build-up to Villa's opener and left himself out of position," he stated.

"Made a good tackle in the box on Ramsey early in the second half. Made the late tackle that handed Villa the free-kick Luiz scored from and another late lunge earned him a yellow card. Last week he was excellent, today he was back to reckless."

What next for Spurs?

The defeat at Villa Park sealed the Lilywhites' fate as it confirmed that they would not qualify for the Champions League next season, and they have now gone nine away league games without a win.

The club is in chaos on and off the pitch, with no sporting director or permanent manager in sight for next season, and Harry Kane's future up in the air.

Kane dispatched a late penalty to pull one back for the visitors, his 29th goal of the season, and he has been linked with a move away with just one year left on his contract.

Romero was one of many poor performers for Spurs, who have a busy summer ahead as they look to strengthen the squad to be able to compete for a top-four place again, but the uncertainty at executive level means that business could be difficult.

The lack of Champions League football could also mean they struggle to attract top-quality players in the window, and this summer could end disastrously if they are unable to find a manager and a strategy to deal with the issue of Kane whilst strengthening other areas of the team.

Today's defeat came at the hands of Unai Emery's Villa, who could still overtake them in the table before the end of the season, and the difference in mood at both clubs is stark.